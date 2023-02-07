Increasing public awareness as well as increase in healthcare spending by the Government is driving the Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market and is expected to exceed USD 6.0 Bn by 2026F: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market is in the growing stage, being driven by increasing healthcare spending by aging population, expanding healthcare spending by the Government, growth in non-communicable disease and chronic diseases and increasing public awareness.





The private hospital sector has been undergoing structural change and the effects of this are becoming increasingly clear.

Government Health Initiatives and Health Insurance Programs was and will be the major chunk of health expenditure in Thailand .

Through the use of technology, diagnostics chains have altered the business model and shifted the focus to patient comfort; the industry has innovated the service delivery model and is providing quality services.

Growing Demand for Clinical Laboratory Services in Thailand: The introduction of Universal Health Coverage and other government-sponsored health-related initiatives is anticipated to boost demand for laboratory services. The growth of external referrals for private independent laboratories will be caused by the public hospitals sending samples to private independent laboratories for clinical testing. Players making investments to improve their testing skills, have embraced a number of cutting-edge technologies and tests made available on the worldwide market, notably specialised tests. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the main private independent laboratory chains will expand outside of important cities into less developed regions. This will also result in a rise in market share for clinical laboratories in Thailand.

Rising Disposable Income Resulting in Increasing Demand for Health Check-Ups: Rising personal disposable income of the people of Thailand has led to higher spending on healthcare services including clinical testing in the country. Furthermore, there has been an increase in middle to high income earners seeking preventive health check-ups. This has been resulting in the overall Clinical Laboratory Industry in Thailand to grow.

Growth in non-communicable disease and chronic diseases: There has been a shift in disease profile, thus changing the level of interaction between doctors and patients from episodic to rhythmic. Increasing incidence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes, are expected to drive the Clinical Laboratory Market in Thailand.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by current shortage, widening customer base, Government initiatives and increasing corporate requirements for clinical testing" by Ken Research observed that Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market is in the growing phase. Increasing healthcare spending by aging population, expanding healthcare spending by the Government and increasing public awareness are some of the factors that will contribute to the Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market growth over the period of 2022F-2026F. It is expected that Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market will grow at a CAGR of 9.5% for the above forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered:-

Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market

By Independent Laboratory

Organized Labs

Unorganized Labs

By Payer

Private Health Insurance

Corporates

Out of Pocket

By Customers

Walk-Ins

Doctor Referrals

Corporate Clients

Online Bookings

By Type of Tests

Routine

Esoteric

Non-Laboratory

By Type of Routine Tests

CBC (Complete Blood Count)

A1C

Basic Metabolic Panel

Others

By Type of Esoteric Tests

Infectious Disease

Endocrine

Allergic Disease

Oncology

Others

By Region

Bangkok

Nakhon Ratchasima

Samut Prakan

Ubon Ratchathani

Khon Kaen

Others

By Type of Laboratory in Private Hospitals

In-house Labs

Third Party Tie-Ups

Key Target Audience

Clinical Laboratory companies

Organized Clinical Laboratories

Unorganized Clinical Laboratories

Private Hospitals

Private Equity and Venture Capitalist

Industry Associations

Technology providers

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022F- 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Organized Labs

N Health

Pathlab

Thonburi Clinical Labs

Bangkok Medical Labs

BRIA Group

MIC Labs

Unorganized Labs

Medical Line Lab

Innotech Laboratories

Service Co., Ltd.Innolab

Prolab

Pattaya Clinic Laboratory

CCS Medical laboratory

Excellent Pathological

Lab Company Limited

DNA Testing Laboratory Co.,Ltd.

Pathology Diagnostic Center

Ubon Pathology

Rachvipa MRI Company Limited

hi-tech lab

Bangkok Pathology-Lab

Inter-Lab Pathology and Research Center

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market Overview

Thailand Healthcare Overview

Ecosystem of Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market

Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market Segmentation

Industry Analysis of Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market

Value Chain of Clinical Laboratory Market in Thailand

Key Growth Drivers in Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market

Clinical Laboratory Market End User Analysis of Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market

Key Challenges of Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market

SWOT Analysis of Thailand Clinical Laboratory Industry

Future Outlook of Thailand Clinical Laboratory Industry

Trends and Development of Thailand Clinical Lab Market

COVID-19 Impact on Clinical Laboratory Market in Thailand

Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market

