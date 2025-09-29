The "Denmark Healthcare Industry Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume Across 300+ KPIs Covering Healthcare Infrastructure, Patient Demographics, Diagnostics, Public and Private Spending, Clinical and Non-Clinical Workforce Databook Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive healthcare sector report presents a data-centric analysis of the entire ecosystem, offering invaluable insights for healthcare planning, investment, or policy development. The report provides detailed data on medical staffing, patient demographics, facilities, and expenditure.

Key Modules Highlighted:

Patient Statistics: Over 80 KPIs analyzing patient data by disease, hospital type, admission type, and demographics.

Over 80 KPIs analyzing patient data by disease, hospital type, admission type, and demographics. Medical Staff: Over 100 KPIs covering physicians, nurses, and allied professionals, categorized by specialty, qualification, and demographics.

Over 100 KPIs covering physicians, nurses, and allied professionals, categorized by specialty, qualification, and demographics. Healthcare Facilities: Over 65 KPIs detailing hospitals, diagnostic and rehabilitation centers by ownership and specialty.

Over 65 KPIs detailing hospitals, diagnostic and rehabilitation centers by ownership and specialty. Pharmacies: Over 30 KPIs examining pharmacy distribution, sales data, and end-user markets.

Over 30 KPIs examining pharmacy distribution, sales data, and end-user markets. Population Trends: Over 12 KPIs focusing on demographic shifts and healthcare demand implications.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the healthcare landscape, including demographic data, healthcare resources, and spending patterns. It is intended to inform stakeholders about the current state of healthcare infrastructure, personnel distribution, and financial aspects to guide policy-making, resource allocation, and strategic planning.

Medical Staff: 100 KPIs

Physicians

Number of physicians and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Number of physicians categorized by qualification (general practitioner, specialist, and other).

Number of Specialists categorized by field (e.g. General Medicine, Surgical, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Anaesthetics, Psychiatry, Dentists.

Paediatric, Emergency Medicine, Obstetrics Gynecology, Radiology, Pathology, Clinical oncology)

By consultation types (in-person, remote).

Distribution by location, gender, and age.

Average wage index by profession.

Nurses

Number of nurses and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Distribution by qualification, gender, age, and working position.

Allied Healthcare Professionals

Number of AHP's and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Distribution of radiographers, paramedics, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and dietitians.

Pharmacists

Number of pharmacists and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Categorization by practice setting (clinical, retail, hospital, pharmacy technicians).

Technical and Administrative Staff

Patient Statistics: 80 KPIs

Number of patients

Distribution by admission (in-patient, out-patient)

Distribution by hospital (pubic, private)

Distribution by disease type.

Healthcare Facilities: 65 KPIs

Number and types of hospitals, including ownership, specialty, location, and bed count.

Number of hospitals per 10000 population

Number of diagnostic centers categorized by ownership, services offered, location, and business model.

Number of rehabilitation centers categorized by ownership, location, and business model.

Healthcare Spending: 32 KPIs

Spending patterns by individual and government sources.

Spending by key segments (hospital care, physician and clinical services, prescription drugs and home care)

By payment sources including insurance, out-of-pocket, government and credit.

Spending patterns by gender and age.

Pharmacies: 30 KPIs

Number of pharmacies and annual prescription revenues

Distribution by location (urban and rural)

Distribution by city tiers (Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3)

Distribution by ownership

By end-user demographics

By sales metrics (daily doses per 1,000 per day)

Demographic Information: 12 KPIs

Total population and population distribution by age.

Life expectancy and mortality rate.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) related to healthcare.

