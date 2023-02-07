Oral sebetralstat regimen for short-term prophylaxis to be evaluated in KONFIDENT-S

Positive phase 1 sebetralstat data supports KONFIDENT trial expansion to Japan

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today presented three posters at the Western Society of Allergy, Asthma Immunology 60th Annual Scientific Session in Kona, HI.

The first highlighted that KONFIDENT-S (NCT05505916) is a prospective trial to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of sebetralstat, an investigational oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for short-term prophylaxis (STP). The second reported phase 1 data evaluated the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic parameters of sebetralstat in Japanese adults. These positive Phase 1 data support the expansion of the KONFIDENT (NCT05259917) phase 3 trial to Japan. Finally, KalVista presented a post hoc analysis of phase 2 trial data demonstrating that sebetralstat provided similar symptom relief, reduction in attack severity, and use of rescue regardless of abdominal or peripheral attack location.

Targeted Literature Review to Assess the Studies Supporting Short-term Prophylactic Treatment Options for the Preprocedural Prevention of Attacks in Patients With Hereditary Angioedema: Dr. Marc A. Riedl, Division of Rheumatology, Allergy and Immunology, University of California San Diego, US

Pharmacokinetic, Pharmacodynamic, and Safety Profile of Sebetralstat in Healthy Japanese and White Adults: Results From a Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial: Matthew Iverson, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA

Efficacy of the Oral Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor Sebetralstat (KVD900) by Attack Location in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Patients With Hereditary Angioedema: Dr. Paul K. Audhya, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA

