Marula Mining Plc - Appointment of PWC Kenya as Advisor

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

7 February 2023

Appointment of PWC Kenya as Advisor on East African Transactions

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited Kenya ("PWC Kenya") to provide transaction, legal and tax advisory services to support the Company's growth and mine development activities in East Africa.

Highlights:

- PWC Kenya is Kenya's leading professional services firms focused on providing audit, assurance, advisory and tax services

- The appointment is considered important to support the Company's increased activities and new mine acquisition and project development work underway in East Africa

- PWC Kenya will assist in optimising the Company's corporate structure throughout Africa and will assist on legal and tax advisory services

- The PWC Kenya scope of work also includes transaction specific work which will include potential new acquisition and investment opportunities and also dual listings of the Company's shares on regional stock exchanges

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of PWC Kenya to provide transaction, legal and tax advisory services. The appointment will greatly assist us as we look to deliver on our growth strategy here in East Africa."

"I look forward to working with the PWC Kenya team and I believe they will assist us greatly as we look to deliver more in 2023."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper mine and Bagamoyo Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, and Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC

Jason Brewer,

Chief Executive Officer



Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi

Investor Relations



Email: jason@marulamining.com



Email: info@marulamining.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP,

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Broker

OvalX,

Tom Curran / Thomas Smith +44 (0) 20 7392 1568 Financial PR and IR

BlytheRay

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray +44 (0)20 7138 3204

