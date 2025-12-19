Lir Life Sciences Corp.: LIR Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Peter Singer as Scientific Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN: A41QA9) ("LIR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Peter Singer, a global health expert and former Special Advisor to the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has joined the Company as a Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Singer brings over 25 years of leadership in health innovation, public health policy, and global development. At WHO, he played a key role in developing the organization's global strategy and "triple billion" targets, supporting implementation across programs and member states. His work focused on measurable country-level impact, coordination among multilateral health agencies, and aligning health investments with sustainable development goals. [1]

Prior to his tenure at WHO, Dr. Singer served as Chief Executive Officer of Grand Challenges Canada, where he oversaw over CAD $450 million in funding to support more than 1,000 health innovations across 90+ countries. These initiatives were designed to address global health challenges with measurable, cost-effective solutions. His academic background includes appointments as Professor of Medicine Emeritus at the University of Toronto and formerly Director of the Joint Centre for Bioethics, with research spanning medical ethics, health systems, and innovation policy. [2]

Dr. Singer has received several national and international honors, including the Michael Smith Prize as Canada's Health Researcher of the Year in Population Health and Health Services, and appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada for his contributions to global health and bioethics. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and The World Academy of Sciences. [3]

As Scientific Advisor, Dr. Singer will contribute to LIR's strategy for expanding access to affordable obesity treatments globally. His expertise in health system innovation and equity-focused policy will support the Company's mission to address the rising global burden of obesity with practical, scalable solutions.

"Dr. Singer's track record in advancing global health innovation speaks for itself. His experience leading international health initiatives and shaping health policy at the highest level will be instrumental as we work to make obesity treatment more accessible, particularly in regions where effective care remains out of reach. In addition to his scientific and strategic expertise, Dr. Singer brings a deep understanding of how to translate innovation into measurable health impact at scale. This perspective aligns closely with our mission," stated Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences.

The Company also announced that it has engaged the services of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (business address: 1 McGuire Cres. Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada, L9P 1G7, email: info@vlpinc.net, website: www.vlpinc.net, telephone: +1 416-891-4349; and contact: John (JC) Cunningham) ("VLP") to provide market making services, commencing immediately. Under its engagement, VLP will trade common shares of the Issuer on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and all other trading venues on which the Issuer's securities may be traded, with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market for the Issuer's common shares.

Under the terms of the engagement, VLP will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month. The agreement shall continue in force for a period of three (3) months and will automatically renew for successive additional one-month terms unless otherwise terminated in accordance with this agreement. Either party may terminate the agreement with written notice after the initial three-month term. Upon termination, any of the Issuer's prepaid monthly fees in VLP's possession for months in which no trading has occurred will be refunded within 15 business days.

In addition, the Company announced that its Board of Directors have approved a grant of 2,220,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The RSUs are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the rules of the CSE. Upon vesting, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

About LIR Life Sciences Corp.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

ON BEHALF OF LIR LIFE SCIENCES CORP.,

"Dr. Edward Mills,"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Edward Mills

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 436 7772

Email: investors@lirlife.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the filing of the provisional patent application, the research and development activities of the Company, the financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. In particular, forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's provisional patent filings, its transdermal delivery platform, the potential compatibility of the platform with GLP/GIP-based medicines, the anticipated outcomes of preclinical studies, and the potential development of future needle-free metabolic therapies. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

[1] https://harthouse.ca/profile/peter-singer [2] https://harthouse.ca/profile/peter-singer [3] https://harthouse.ca/profile/peter-singer SOURCE: Lir Life Sciences Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lir-life-sciences-announces-appointment-of-dr.-peter-singer-as-scientific-advisor-1119192