Lir Life Sciences Corp.: LIR Life Sciences Commences Project Phase 2 Peptide Design Program with Neuland Laboratories

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(OTC PINK:BBCMF)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN:A41QA9) ("LIR" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has commenced Project Phase 2 peptide design activities with Neuland Laboratories Limited ("Neuland") under the parties' existing services agreement (please see news release dated January 8, 2026).

Project Phase 2 of the collaboration focuses on the design and optimization of next-generation cell-penetrating peptides intended to support LIR's transdermal delivery platform. Extending from a successful completion of Project Phase 1 synthesis work, the current program involves systematic structure-activity relationship (SAR) analysis to guide the development of third-generation peptide candidates with improved performance and potential for manufacturability.

The Project Phase 2 program is designed to explore a series of synthetic variants derived from LIR's lead protamine-based sequences. The objective is to identify optimized candidates that maintain strong transdermal transport activity while improving synthetic efficiency and formulation flexibility.

Neuland and LIR are working collaboratively to refine representative peptide structures and establish prioritized synthesis targets for subsequent evaluation. Results from this design project phase are expected to inform future synthesis, formulation, and biological testing programs.

"Advancing into Project Phase 2 design work with Neuland marks a meaningful step forward in the execution of our peptide development strategy," said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences. "Project Phase 1 activities are ongoing and continue to validate the practical feasibility of the underlying chemistry, while enabling the generation of foundational building blocks for continued evaluation. This next project phase is centered on deepening our understanding of structure-activity relationships, which play a critical role in guiding rational optimization and candidate selection. Work in this project phase is designed to inform decisions related to molecular design, quality attributes, and future manufacturability considerations, helping position the program for progression into subsequent stages of development."

About LIR Life Sciences Corp.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The Company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

