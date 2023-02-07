Vervent announced the acquisition of Smiles on Demand, a high-performance BPO organization in the Philippines, today, taking another step in continuing to expand their highly successful contact center and servicing business. This addition to Vervent's contact centers will add more scale for their clients and more customer support via expanded hours and increased staffing for voice and non-voice contact work. The Smiles on Demand acquisition also adds a framework for more traditional customer service work outside the highly regulated and technical financial servicing space that Vervent has traditionally worked in.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005553/en/

Vervent has had exceptional success over the last three years despite the pandemic and adverse industry and macroeconomic trends. They have managed continued growth of their core servicing business and robust expansion of their credit card business through acquisitions and the launch of several new programs designed to open access for underserved consumers.

"Bringing Smiles On Demand into the Vervent family of companies is exciting in that it continues to expand Vervent's position in the customer service space," said Stephanie Jimenez, President of Vervent. "This allows us to maximize the deep customer service expertise of our team across new industries while also enhancing support for our clients and their customers. It's a win-win."

Smiles on Demand will continue offering first-rate service support with a primary focus in the hospitality, quick-delivery and medical industries across the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Their solution-oriented customer representative teams are standing by to help reduce cost, complexity, and risk with flexible, go-to-market service solutions for your business. To learn more about Smiles on Demand, please email us.

To learn more about Vervent and the solutions they offer, visit Vervent.com.

About Vervent:

As one of the more established and notable fintech companies in the industry, Vervent sets the global standard for outperformance by delivering superior expertise, future-built technology, and meaningful services. We support our industry-leading partners with primary strategic services including Credit Card Servicing, Loan Lease Servicing, Backup Servicing/Capital Markets Support, Managed Services, and Card Marketing Customer Acquisition.

Vervent empowers companies to accelerate business, drive compliance, and maximize service. Contact us today to find out how we can help boost your performance at 888.486.2509 or Solutions@Vervent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005553/en/

Contacts:

Blythe Lawton

Senior Vice President, Marketing

BLawton@Vervent.com