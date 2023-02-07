Brasco Group: Brasco B.V. Participates in MOOD'S Clinic

IJSSELSTEIN, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Law firms RPC and Dickinson gave legal advice on the investment. The company is considered a pioneer in the use and market launch of commercial medical cannabis in Europe.

Dutch real estate developer and textile distributor Brasco Group B.V. has announced that it is investing in MOOD'S Clinic, the pioneer of medical cannabis in Europe. The investment amount is 10 million euros in the first stage with further investments planned.

Branch experts predict great potential for the cannabis market and health sector in Germany in general. Companies expect a billion-dollar business, and almost all analysts attest to the sector's immense growth potential. In addition, many important innovations are expected, with growing market potential of the individual indications, not least from the MOOD'S Clinic, whose approach is revolutionary. It will be focusing on the retail trade with the upcoming legalisation of cannabis sales. MOOD's concept is to establish flagship stores comparable to Apple or Nespresso in the best city centre locations. The EU legislature is close to legalising medicinal cannabis products.

The Brasco Group, which has so far focused on implementing real estate projects in the Netherlands and France and in the raw materials trade, now wants to devote more attention to the health sector. To put its growth trajectory on strong footing, another partner is now being brought on board: from now on, the European fund Tin from Singapore will also be contributing to the capital.

"In order to maintain our growth strategy, we need partners that fit our values, our vision and our ambitions. We are very pleased to welcome Tin as Brasco Group investor,"

said Rafy Ahmed, CEO of the Brasco Group, known from 'Lion's Den', successful entrepreneur of the Morotai clothing brand. The newly acquired investors Michael Lance and Jeremy Tan of Tin Men are also pleased about the merger.

The company and its shareholders were supported by the law firm RPC LLP within the framework of participation. The Brasco Group also received legal advice from Womble Dickinson.

Company: Brasco Group

https://www.brascogroup.com/

SOURCE: Brasco Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738359/Brasco-BV-Participates-in-MOODS-Clinic