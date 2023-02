ARway Corporation: ARway Signs AR Wayfinding Deal With Saudi German Health

Healthcare Sector Ripe for Transformation; AR Wayfinding For Hospitals Represents Blue-Sky Growth Opportunity



TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce that Saudi German Health has chosen to utilize the Company's augmented reality wayfinding solution. Saudi German Health is the leading private healthcare provider across the Middle East and North Africa.

ARway CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are excited to have the opportunity to work with such a highly regarded organization and believe that our technology has the potential to greatly improve the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare facilities. We look forward to a successful partnership with Saudi German Health group and to bringing our AR technology to more healthcare organizations in the future."

The partnership is for a single project at one of Saudi German Health's new locations in Makkah, Saudi Arabia with possible system wide expansion to a total of 15 hospitals. The project aims to bring the latest AR technology to the healthcare sector, by utilizing ARway's AR wayfinding and guiding solutions, aimed at enhancing the patient experience and making navigation within the hospital more efficient. ARway's groundbreaking technology will help patients and visitors navigate the complex medical facilities, providing clear and intuitive directions through the use of overlaid AR graphics and information.

The healthcare sector is ripe for transformation and ARway is at the forefront of this change. By partnering with Saudi German Health, ARway is positioned to become the leading provider of spatial AR solutions in the healthcare sector, both in MENA and globally.

"This partnership with Saudi German Health is a major milestone for ARway. We are proud to be at the forefront of the transformation of the healthcare sector with cutting-edge AR technology," said Baran Korkmaz, Co-founder of ARway.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards the integration of AR technology in the healthcare sector and sets a new standard for patient experience and wayfinding in the region.

Based on the success of the project, the partnership will be extended to other locations within Saudi German Health's facilities in the future. The Group is now the leading provider of healthcare services in MENA with in-house knowledge and facilities under one roof to develop and operate world-class hospitals.

About Saudi German Health

Saudi German Health is a consolidation of our healthcare and education infrastructure, simplifying end-to-end patient care. Saudi German Health has 15 world-class hospitals that are dynamic healthcare hubs, bringing together top doctors, nurses, specialists, and technicians to provide the highest standard of integrated and specialist care, providing care to over 2.5 million patients annually. Learn more: https://saudigermanhealth.com/en/about-sgh/our-group

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway Corporation

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About ARway Corp

ARway is a no-code spatial computing platform for the real-world Metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here

Google Play Store - click here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Nextech AR Solutions

On October 26, 2022, ARway Corp. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARItize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway Corp. will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738314/ARway-Signs-AR-Wayfinding-Deal-With-Saudi-German-Health