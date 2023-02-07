Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Graham to the Company's Board of Directors.

Alison Graham is Chief Investment Officer of Voltan Capital Management, a frontier markets investment manager. The firm seeks out global themes such as supply chain resiliency, decarbonization and the circular economy where powerful long-term drivers are creating a new set of winners within developing economies. Alison began her career as a utilities analyst in the early days of power sector privatization in Latin America, later moving to Moscow to lead the energy and utilities business of a local investment bank. Over the course of her career, she has gained unique insights into the operational challenges of companies at the base of global supply chains. Alison holds a Master's degree from the University of California at Berkeley, is a Chartered Financial Analyst and is fluent in several languages.

Vince Sorace, Executive Chairman at MineHub, said: "As MineHub transitions from a visionary start-up to a mature corporation with global ambitions and a prestigious customer base, it is expanding its board to include a director with expertise navigating the economic and political challenges faced by firms with complex international operations. For the past 25 years, Alison has worked with corporates undergoing rapid change as they adapt to new technologies, regulations and market conditions. Her early experience in the restructuring of utility businesses in emerging markets, as they transitioned from onerous, outdated processes to modern productive solutions, parallels the shift in the mining industry today. Commodity companies must navigate this technological revolution in the context of increasing geopolitical tensions, an ever-evolving regulatory landscape and renewed demands for strong environmental and social stewardship. Alison is an outstanding addition to MineHub's executive resources as it partners with customers embracing these challenges."

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub, said: "I am delighted to welcome Alison to the MineHub board. As a financial professional with deep experience in transitional economies around the globe, she brings a wealth of knowledge of how companies succeed through periods of rapid change. Commodity producers and manufacturers are facing new standards for ethical labor, carbon accounting, provenance of materials and transparency of financial flows. These topics have long been at the fore in developing economies where many supply chains originate. Alison's advocacy of environmental and governance standards matches MineHub's dedication to promoting digital transparency in these areas. Alison already has been instrumental in the expansion of MineHub's business. Her expertise will be invaluable to the firm and its partners as MineHub digitizes the connections among the world's leading commodity companies."

Alison Graham said: "Environmental awareness and good governance in global supply chains are a critical issue of our day. Recent events have highlighted the need for efficient, resilient and socially responsible connections among companies. I am pleased to assist MineHub in its efforts to accelerate operational efficiency, transparency and governance in the mining and metals supply chain. MineHub's work replacing outdated paper-based processes with digital interactions will allow companies to better prove their compliance with new ESG standards while lowering costs and delays throughout their networks. I am particularly looking forward to assisting MineHub in identifying new opportunities to deploy its platform further down the supply chain and across additional commodity sectors."

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an enterprise-grade platform connecting all parties along the physical commodities supply chain. The MineHub platform replaces existing processes in which thousands of data interactions and scores of documents are shared amongst counterparties by fax, phone and e-mail. By digitizing the complex work flow among participants in a physical commodity transaction, MineHub brings efficiency and security to the mining and metals supply chain. MineHub allows firms to create data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Global enterprises already use MineHub as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

