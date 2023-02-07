SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Ships Wearable Bands to Industry Experts for Validation - Final Step Prior to Commercial Sales

SOBRsure, Fitness-style Wearable for Alcohol Monitoring, Could Revolutionize Alcohol Rehab, Fleet Safety

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has reached the final stage of product development for its alcohol monitoring wearable SOBRsure, shipping multiple pre-commercial units to industry experts for environmental validation. Thereafter, SOBRsafe intends to launch commercial production and sales efforts for the $875 million rehabilitation and $9.5 billion fleet & facility markets1.

Leveraging a proprietary app-based reporting interface, SOBRsure provides continuous alcohol monitoring and GPS tracking, with notifications to administrators upon alcohol detection or device removal. SOBRsafe previously received an initial purchase order for 1,150 white label bands for rehabilitation use, with the intent to accelerate telehealth intervention and improve recovery rates. Contact SOBRsafe to learn more.

"This is an exciting point in our evolution, as we have rapidly transitioned our core technology from a larger stationary device to a sleek, personal wearable," stated SOBRsafe Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini. "Not only does this extend SOBRsafe to new markets and user applications, it also gives us the capability to pursue the universe of licensing and integration opportunities."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

1In total revenue opportunity - see slide 16 of the Investor Presentation for calculations and sources.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

IR: investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Sales: michael.watson@sobrsafe.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, (File No. 333-267882) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738282/SOBRsafe-Ships-Wearable-Bands-to-Industry-Experts-for-Validation--Final-Step-Prior-to-Commercial-Sales