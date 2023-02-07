Solution combines three industry-leading, cloud-based security services

Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-based security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, is launching UltraPlatform, a solution that leverages three Neustar Security Services' offerings critical to protecting organizations' online assets and infrastructure: an authoritative domain name system (DNS) service, protection against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and a web application firewall (WAF).

To create this unified solution, UltraPlatform blends components from Neustar Security Services' industry leading UltraDNS, UltraDDoS Protect and UltraWAF offerings:

UltraDNS is the premier managed authoritative DNS service that ensures accurate, safe and reliable connections. UltraDNS returns lightning-fast, reliable query responses through a high-performance, fault-tolerant global network, is fully protected by massively scalable DDoS mitigation capabilities and offers a broad menu of advanced capabilities. Organizations with particularly demanding business continuity requirements can also utilize UltraDNS2, a solution which provides two fully diverse DNS anycast resolution networks with distinct network and routing policies and diverse network operations, for the highest degree of service-level redundancy.

UltraDDoS Protect is an award-winning, carrier-grade DDoS protection service that harnesses the scrubbing capacity of Neustar Security Services' massive global mitigation network (15+ terabits per second) to counter DDoS attacks of any size, duration or complexity. The service provides an advanced orchestration platform and powerful automation that includes 24/7 support from DDoS security professionals.

UltraWAF is a flexible web application firewall that offers intelligent, layered protection for critical web applications. UltraWAF delivers always-on protection against application layer threats, real-time alerting functionality and sophisticated bot detection to protect apps and digital assets.

UltraPlatform unifies these industry-leading, cloud-based online functions that are essential to maintaining and safeguarding a company's digital presence against countless threats and attacks, delivering them as bundled solutions to meet the needs of organizations of any size. Customers can choose from a range of customizable options that deliver DNS, DDoS protection and WAF services, based on the specific needs of their organization.

"Ensuring that digital assets are always accessible, available and secure is critically important, as enterprises today rely on their online presence for virtually every essential business function, from sales and marketing to operations and fulfillment to customer service," said Carlos Morales, senior vice president of solutions at Neustar Security Services. "With cyberattacks becoming both more frequent and more complex, many organizations are looking to cloud-based managed services to enhance their security posture without overloading their security teams. UltraPlatform's unique combination of industry-leading DNS, DDoS protection and WAF functions reduces risk, supports vendor consolidation, and lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) for companies."

