Dienstag, 07.02.2023
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A2P5HU ISIN: CA8520662088 Ticker-Symbol: A781 
Tradegate
02.02.23
19:54 Uhr
37,000 Euro
+1,400
+3,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,60036,00016:21
35,60036,00016:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARIS MINING
ARIS MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARIS MINING CORPORATION2,980+0,68 %
SPROTT INC37,000+3,93 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.