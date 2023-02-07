Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Eric Sprott announces that on February 6, 2023, 3,571,429 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Aris Mining Corporation (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 7.8% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 6,832,299 Warrants representing approximately 4.7% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now owns and controls 3,260,870 Warrants representing approximately 2.3% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis. The Warrants expiry combined with previous new share issuances by Aris Mining resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 7.8% since the date of the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brings total holdings to under 10% on a partially diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Limited ceased to be insiders of Aris Mining.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Aris Mining, is located at 425 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2Y2. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Aris Mining's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

