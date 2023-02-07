CubiCasa Partners with UtahRealEstate.com, One of the Largest MLS Organizations in the US

This Marks the Fourth Multiple Listing Service to Join CubiCasa's New Partnership Program

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / CubiCasa , a global-reaching real estate software company, today announced UtahRealEstate.com as the latest MLS to join CubiCasa's growing Partnership Program. Through the program, participating MLSs can unlock unique benefits to strengthen the free floor plans produced by the CubiCasa app and deliver this tool to customers.

One of the largest and most prestigious Multiple Listing Services in the U.S., UtahRealEstate.com serves approximately 20,000 real estate professionals and nearly 96% of the REALTORS® in Utah. In partnering with CubiCasa, UtahRealEstate.com's property information platform will have access to more property data and the ability to provide agents and homebuyers with a digital asset on their listed properties. This in turn will help buyers envision the full potential of a home's layout prior to making a purchase decision. UtahRealEstate.com will also be releasing innovative listing management features that enable the floor plan to become more than just a photo within a listing.

"Working with CubiCasa allows us to provide our agents with an easy-to-use tool to deliver an even better homebuying experience," said Brad Bjelke , CEO of UtahRealEstate.com and one of T3Sixty's Most Powerful and Influential People in Real Estate the past four years. "In today's constantly evolving real estate market, it is important that we provide as much data and information on a property as possible, and CubiCasa is empowering our members to do just that."

Launched in December, CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program enables members to secure free floor plans from their scans, a discounted rate on optional add-on features, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers who are currently using CubiCasa. MLSs can also receive trustworthy and digitized property information to help reinforce the MLS as the center of making local real estate markets work effectively.

"In launching this program, we wanted to further empower key industry participants to include digital floor plans on every listing in the U.S.," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "The addition of UtahRealEstate.com underscores the success and momentum we are seeing for digital floor plans within MLS organizations across the country, and we look forward to playing an integral role in providing a better experience for agents and buyers across Utah."

To help better highlight floor plans that are added to listings, UtahRealEstate.com will be developing a new media upload tool for their MLS system specifically for uploading floor plans to listings. This new tool will clearly distinguish floor plans from other media (photos, tours, etc.), which UtahRealEstate.com believes will give agents and their clients the means to better understand the layout of a home before physically visiting the location.

Along with UtahRealEstate.com, CubiCasa recently announced PrimeMLS , Georgia MLS and New Mexico MLS as early participants in the Partnership Program. Following its free product launch in August, CubiCasa announced record adoption of digital floor plans , with a 455% increase in user signups year-over-year (YoY) and a 98% increase in new U.S. real estate scans.

The CubiCasa app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store . To learn more about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About UtahRealEstate.com

Founded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the leading provider of real estate technology in Utah and one of the largest Multiple Listing Services in the United States. The company provides one of the top-ranked real estate websites in the state and serves approximately 20,000 real estate professionals which is nearly 96% of all REALTORS® in the state of Utah) and over 8 million consumers each year.

