Trilliant to be exclusive RF network provider for Grupo Saesa's AMI, IIoT, Smart Grid, grid automation and network digitalization

Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and lIoT, announced its strategic, long-term partnership with Grupo Saesa, one of the biggest electricity distributors in Chile.

Grupo Saesa will deploy Trilliant's software and RF communication platforms for AMI, smart grid and IIoT applications that will support the organization in improving its customers' experience, delivering secure and reliable energy to its customers, and contributing to the company's sustainability objectives.

Grupo Saesa, through its distributors, Sociedad Austral de Electricidad S.A., Empresa Eléctrica de la Frontera S.A., Compañía Eléctrica Osorno S.A., and Empresa Eléctrica de Aisén S.A., has more than 950,000 customers. It owns and operates more than 62,000 kilometers of transmission and distribution lines nationwide.

"Trilliant brings a global portfolio of experience and a commitment to make our team successful," said Leonel Martinez, Distribution Executive for Grupo Saesa. "Trilliant's technologies and experience will deliver real value and improvement to our customers and operations."

"We are delighted to have this partnership in place with Grupo Saesa," said Nick Matchett, Managing Director for the Americas at Trilliant. "There are many synergies between our two companies, including our passions for technology innovation and sustainability. Grupo Saesa's drive to deliver the highest standards and value for its customers is world class. We look forward to enhancing quality, safety and reliability for their customers through this partnership."

Trilliant works with customers worldwide, from a recent successful Smart Water Metering project in Canada, to its partnership in the U.K. with Manx Utilities to roll out smart electricity meters across the Isle of Man, to its partnership with SAMART to deploy AMI for the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand (PEA). Most recently, Trilliant was selected by ESB Networks as one of the suppliers to provide smart meters in support of the rollout of Ireland's National Smart Metering Programme.

Onsite at DISTRIBUTECH 2023

Trilliant will take part in DISTRIBUTECH 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center (Feb. 7-9), where it will showcase its commitment to providing the power of choice with its device-agnostic platform and interoperable solutions for energy companies, utilities and smart cities worldwide. Visit Trilliant at Booth 1701 on the Exhibition Floor. To book a one-on-one demo and meeting, contact info@trilliant.com.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with its proven device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being "locked in" with one technology provider or meter manufacturer. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data Analytics, Smart Metering, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant's unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIoT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. Visit us at www.trilliant.com.

About Grupo Saesa

Grupo Saesa has more than 95 years of experience in the country. It is the main electricity distributor in southern Chile, where it supplies electricity to around 950,000 clients between the Ñuble and Aysén regions. In transmission, it operates in different parts of the country between the Antofagasta and Los Lagos regions with 75 substations and 2,280 km of transmission lines. In addition, the company has more than 275 MW of installed generation capacity. Grupo Saesa's controllers are Canadian pension funds Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) and Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), with a 50% stake each.

