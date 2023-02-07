Industry veteran and former Credit Benchmark CPTO and Nasdaq Global Head of Product and Platform joins Drawbridge Executive Team

Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced the appointment of Nick Pastoressa as Chief Product Technology Officer. Pastoressa will oversee the company's technology strategy and platform evolution, product innovation and lead the product and technology teams.

"Cybersecurity continues to be a top priority for global businesses, regulators and investors, and it's an important time for Drawbridge to accelerate investment in our cybersecurity governance platform," said William Haney, Drawbridge CEO. "As we broaden our growth within and outside financial services, Nick's industry experience and technology vision will be instrumental as we arm our clients with the most robust, data-driven cybersecurity defenses available."

Pastoressa brings more than two decades of product and technology expertise to Drawbridge, having led the development of data, analytics and workflow solutions from concept to delivery across multiple industries. He has spearheaded technology, product, content and UX teams throughout his career, most recently as CPTO for Credit Benchmark, a pioneer in bank-sourced consensus credit ratings. Prior to that role, Pastoressa served as Global Head of Product and Platform for Nasdaq's Corporate Solutions division, where he led the development of Nasdaq's award-winning, next generation suite of solutions for the corporate community, including architecting a multi-persona desktop solution. Earlier in his career he held several senior roles at Thomson Reuters.

"Businesses today recognize they need an experienced, trustworthy partner to help them stay ahead of constantly changing threats and fast-moving cybersecurity requirements and regulations," said Pastoressa. "I'm excited to combine my experience building robust, scalable data and analytics platforms with Drawbridge's proven cybersecurity expertise to enhance our technology offerings and ensure our customers consistently benefit from our ongoing innovation."

The appointment follows an exceptional year for Drawbridge. In September 2022, the company received a transformative strategic growth investment from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has partnered with over 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. In addition, the industry continues to recognize Drawbridge for its market-defining offerings, with recent wins of Best Cyber-Security Service" at the 2022 HFM US Services Awards and "IT Provider: Cyber Security" at the 2022 Drawdown Awards.

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge simplifies the complex world of cyber security and transforms it from a growing worry to a source of ongoing business credibility. Its proprietary platform helps firms manage their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements while combatting sophisticated cyber threats and third-party risks. Drawbridge's platform connects business, compliance and IT to empower firms to centralize and manage their security programs, improve their risk profile and raise institutional capital. With a tested team focused on value delivery and a 1,000+ strong customer base, Drawbridge's continuously optimized cybersecurity program assures firms' credibility and boosts confidence before regulators, investors and boards. For more information, visit drawbridgeco.com.

