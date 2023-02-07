Zekelman Industries Groundbreaking Showcases Breakthrough Approach to Multi-family Development

Z Modular process removes uncertainty for real estate development

GLENDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Zekelman Industries ("Zekelman") is hosting a groundbreaking at its FUZE Ballpark development in Glendale, Arizona, on February 8 that will highlight Z Modular , the optimal solution for multi-family housing development. Z Modular was developed by Zekelman to reinvent property development and construction, removing uncertainties around construction schedules and creating certainty for code compliance and budgets.

"The demand for multi-family housing continues to increase and traditional development and construction processes can't keep up," said Barry Zekelman, CEO of Zekelman Industries. "We have created Z Modular to be more efficient, reducing risk and waste while meeting consumer demand. And though we're seeing some adoption of newer construction technologies such as prefabrication and modular building, no one has been able to deliver a repeatable and scalable approach, until now."

Zekelman, a leading North American manufacturer of industrial steel pipe and tube products, established Z Modular as an integrated self-development company that ties development and design with off-site and on-site construction. As a result, Z Modular is taking the uncertainty out of real estate development to achieve on-time, on-budget outcomes and is delivering much-needed, high-quality multi-family housing at an efficiency the market has never seen. Now in its fourth generation of product design, Z Modular has developed proven manufacturing innovations and applies them to multi-family property development and construction.

Specifics include:

Available 2024. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Modern design and interior finishes. Excellent resort-style shared areas and amenities. 566,939 square feet, 321 apartments, built using 527 steel-framed modules. Name of community is FUZE Ballpark. Learn more at z-modular.com .

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Wheatland Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success. For more information about Zekelman Industries, please visit zekelman.com .

