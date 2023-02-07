THE Software That Will Power Your Universe Is Arriving Into Our Atmosphere. Announcing Dealerverse: A Revolutionary, All-in-One, Digital Marketing Tool, Powered by AI Coming Summer of 2023.

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Donovan Martech, Inc. (DMI), proudly announces the release of Dealerverse, an AI-driven SaaS tool that allows organizations to manage all their digital marketing needs in one comprehensive place. Based in Greenville, SC, Dealerverse has been initially designed to calculate a business' precise marketing budget, create & launch creative campaigns, optimize campaigns through artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) and calculate return on investment.

Dealerverse is an AI solution with a single sign-on that combines creative, content, budgets and analytics into an all-inclusive decision-making tool. As a SaaS (Software as a Service) tool, Dealerverse provides every business with the ability to create integrated digital marketing assets and campaigns with greater efficiency for better ROI.

The dynamic platform will cater toward car dealerships to incorporate templates and creative elements to fit brand guidelines seamlessly. Although geared toward DMI's superior automotive expertise, Dealerverse will also serve as an industry agnostic creative powerhouse for businesses of all kinds.

"Dealerverse is more than a digital marketing platform to create customized customer experiences - it is the next revolution in online digital evolution that puts your marketing team in the driver seat. We combined the power of technology and smart automation with creative design, integrated custom campaigns and budgeting with the ease of deploying and tracking performance analytics and AI and more. It's simple enough for new and advanced users to create, launch and track all aspects of your digital marketing and advertising campaigns while increasing your speed to market." - Robert Donovan, Chief Executive Officer, DMI

Dealerverse will work on a subscription model, providing multiple package tiers to meet individual business needs. The software is currently in beta testing but will be available to the public in summer 2023. See our latest video!

With the launch of this robust, innovative tool, DMI hopes to meet the need for a comprehensive, full-service platform that crafts exceptional creative, implements effective campaigns, accesses brand knowledge to better meet compliance, employs strategic decision making based on hard data, reallocates budget dollars when needed and analyzes the results of campaigns all in the same window.

Dealerverse joins DMI's growing suite of companies, including DOM360, a full-service digital/traditional marketing agency, and Got Dibs, a user-friendly, all-in-one vehicle confirmation and reservation system. Those interested in learning more about Dealerverse can contact the team here.

About Dealerverse

Dealerverse is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) serving the automotive industry as an all-in-one efficient platform. Utilizing AI and machine learning, Dealerverse forecasts and budgets advertising dollars, creates custom ads, deploys and optimizes campaigns and generates KPI reporting. Dealerverse is headquartered in Greenville, SC and is a Donovan Martech, Inc. company.

For more information visit: www.dealerverse.com

Media Contact: Eryka Long, DMI, 864-451-6145, eryka@donovanmartech.com

