Los Angeles, United States DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap - a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem. In its limited release, the platform has already seen more than USD5 million in volume, demonstrating its potential to revolutionize the crypto market with cross-chain swaps. MegaSwap offers an alternative and safer solution to the traditional centralized exchange model where users don't ever have to log in or provide sensitive personal information. Instead of storing their coins on a centralized exchange, users can store them in their own self-custody wallets to mitigate the risk of unforeseen meltdowns, such as those seen with FTX, BlockFi, Celsius, or Voyager. MegaSwap is a simple, innovative solution for developers seeking to build web3 applications on different blockchains. Developers can install its frictionless zero-login API with a single line of code, making their apps chain-agnostic and accessible from any blockchain. For the first time, apps on Ethereum can easily compose with apps on Solana or DeSo. MegaSwap thus makes it easier for liquidity and new users to be onboarded into any blockchain ecosystem. "One of the biggest use cases we think will have the greatest impact is onboarding new users that don't own your coin. That all changes with MegaSwap, where devs can leverage crypto-to-crypto swaps between any two coins no matter what blockchain ecosystem they're in. This last use case is a great wedge because it solves the biggest pain point for every blockchain dev today: getting new users without making them buy your coin on an exchange." - Founder of DeSo, Nader Al-Naji, explains. The blockchain ecosystem is currently fragmented, making it hard for users who want to try out different web3 apps. With MegaSwap, users can easily and securely swap between Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, DeSo, and USDC, with support coming soon for other blockchains like NEAR, ADA, Doge, and more. This makes it easier than ever to move funds between blockchains allowing communities to seamlessly navigate from app to app. DeSo is committed to creating a Social Layer for Web3 that allows communities to seamlessly transition between different blockchains. The launch of MegaSwap is a testament to this commitment and eliminates a major hurdle preventing the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. This is yet another example in a recent string of successes for ??DeSo. Recently, they launched a breakthrough fundraising platform called Openfund that enables entrepreneurs to launch tradeable coin-backed fundraising rounds via the world's fastest order book exchange. With the combination of Openfund and MegaSwap, founders and builders can easily fund projects, acquire new users, and expand their reach with a comprehensive suite of powerful tools in the DeSo ecosystem. They also recently partnered with Princeton University to launch the first-of-its-kind web3 startup competition and have a slew of upcoming releases that will position DeSo as the go-to layer-1 blockchain to build decentralized social media applications. Additionally, the Social Network Hard Fork just went live, enabling decentralized verifications. They plan to move to a proof of stake later this year, improving performance and energy efficiency. About Deso DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. It raised USD200 million and is backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Social Capital, Polychain Capital, Winklevoss Capital, Pantera, and other blue chip funds. Check out the full roadmap and claim your username on deso.com. Contact Ash Ghaemi DeSo Foundation Ash@deso.org

