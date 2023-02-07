Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of CirChem AB (80/23)

With effect from February 08, 2023, the subscription rights in CirChem AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 17, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CIRCHE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019763657 Order book ID: 282856 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 08, 2023, the paid subscription shares in CirChem AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CIRCHE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019763665 Order book ID: 282855 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com