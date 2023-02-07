Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QG5Z ISIN: SE0015193529 Ticker-Symbol: CRB 
Frankfurt
07.02.23
17:15 Uhr
0,279 Euro
-0,003
-1,07 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIRCHEM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIRCHEM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.02.2023 | 16:34
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of CirChem AB (80/23)

With effect from February 08, 2023, the subscription rights in CirChem AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 17, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CIRCHE TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019763657              
Order book ID:  282856                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 08, 2023, the paid subscription shares in CirChem AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CIRCHE BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019763665              
Order book ID:  282855                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.