Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
07.02.2023
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Buyback authority update

PR Newswire

London, February 7

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom pursuant to The European Union Withdrawal Act 2018, as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

7 February 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc

Buyback authority update

The Board of Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc (the "Company" or "MHN") notes the recent widening of the Company's share price discount to its net asset value. At the AGM held on 22 June 2022, shareholders granted authority for the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within certain limits. The Board is actively considering using this buyback authority where it believes it is in shareholders' best interests in view of the significant discount on which the shares are trading.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital (Company Secretary)

Paul Griggs +44 (0)20 3709 8733

Richard Plaskett

Numis (Corporate Broker)

David Benda +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Matt Goss

