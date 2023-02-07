The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom pursuant to The European Union Withdrawal Act 2018, as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

7 February 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc

Buyback authority update

The Board of Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc (the "Company" or "MHN") notes the recent widening of the Company's share price discount to its net asset value. At the AGM held on 22 June 2022, shareholders granted authority for the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within certain limits. The Board is actively considering using this buyback authority where it believes it is in shareholders' best interests in view of the significant discount on which the shares are trading.

