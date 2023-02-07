Solyx Energy has developed a device to maximize solar self-consumption in residential homes. The sensor measures how much solar power can be fed back into the grid at different times, while a controller redirects that excess energy into an electric water heater.Dutch solar startup Solyx Energy has developed a system to maximize residential PV self-consumption. "The concept is to store excess solar power for households in form of warm water," Solyx Energy co-founder Emma Snaak told pv magazine, noting that the technology can be paired with PV modules and water heaters of any brand and capacity, ...

