Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Flipped Lab unveils its Mahjong, checker and clear quartz series gym wear collection for millennials. The collections are inspired by the Chinese Mahjong game and checkered series as well as the youthful lifestyle. It's a checkered-partnered series produced in the same color as Mahjong. However, the clear quartz collection is produced in velvet material with bold monochrome colors.

They are designed with a blend of white and green, just like the game, and it's a powerful symbol of Chinese traditional culture. Currently, it's the only activewear collection with these patterns in the market, which makes it unique. The Mahjong game is focused on the concept of wealth and prosperity as each Mahjong tile represents ancient coins, while the interwoven patterns in the checker series represent infinite prosperity, which resonates with our target audience. The clear quartz collection is retro elegance inspired which represents the youthful exuberance of the clientele base.

"We also wish that our customers and girls who wear the clothes can live their lives with no limits and have the freedom to do whatever they want to do, while having fun at it," Emma Minhui Ye, Founder, and CEO of Flipped Lab stated.





All three collections have adjustable back straps on the sports bras, bodysuits and other tops which makes them comfortable and shape-inclusive for various body types. The clear quartz collection is created with velvet materials which give strong support to the bra cups and enable ladies to perform well during workouts. The material is also a good representation of the target market's age bracket due to its shiny appearance, which reflects the disco ball dance culture and the desire to stand out. Both collections can be used for all kinds of sports, exercise activities in the gym, and for street dance activities. They are available on Flipped Lab's Collections segment on the official website.

Commenting on this, Emma Minhui Ye said, "One of the collections is inspired by traditional Chinese Mahjong because we have a much younger target audience and we just want them to have fun while they workout and feel confident, while also embracing who they are when carrying out sports training. The material used for the clear quartz collection is aimed at taking them down memory lane, back to the early 2000s, when they had a more active party lifestyle."





About Flipped Lab:

Flipped Lab is a retail apparel and sportswear brand, aimed at gym goers, and was founded in 2019 by Emma Minhui Ye. The company's vision centers around bridging the age-diversity gaps in the activewear sector with its youth-centric style, using quality fabrics, unique patterns, and inspirational art.

Media Contact

Name: Emma Minhui Ye

Email address: hello@theflippedlab.com

