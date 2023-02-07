Bel Air, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Rock Spring Financial Group LLC has been in the real estate and brokerage markets for over 20 years, and is thrilled to be working with new, cost-effective initiatives as they aim to save more money within the housing market. With the use of independent mortgage brokers at an all-time high since 2009, Rock Spring is actively gearing up to start closing loans for home buyers, and show the public through their new social media accounts, why more and more people are switching to this type of service.

Rock Spring Financial Group is a local brokerage firm located in central Maryland that is stepping up more prominently this year by implementing more cost-effective approaches within their agency to find innovative ways to save their clients money.

In recent studies, the number of home buyers that have worked with an independent mortgage broker rather than a wide-scale company or bank has nearly doubled since 2009, which has brought in a new era of financial independence within the vertices of the home buying market. With those numbers still on the rise, Rock Spring Financial Group is utilizing their high volume social media platforms to better educate the community on financial literacy and the steps to take in order to secure a mortgage.

The company's founder, Rick Metzgar, has been working for over two decades to "show clients the money" as he teaches his customers and his community in central Maryland the basics of mortgage acquisition. Additionally, through the use of his TikTok account where he is known as the Mortgage Father, Metzgar represents Rock Spring and teaches his followers about what it means to use an independent broker instead of a bank. The company is excited to be actively working to bring a better understanding of the housing market to younger generations, as well as to everyday people without real estate knowledge, through an emphasis on their social media presence and heavy hand within the community.

According to sources, Rock Spring has explained that the average family who closes a loan with a mortgage broker saves close to $10K when compared to working directly with a bank. Metzgar and his team of independent brokers at Rock Spring go on to say that a mortgage broker brings borrowers and mortgage lenders together by acting as an intermediary between the two, whereas direct lenders are financial institutions that approve and finance mortgage loans. Brokers can help if clients want to shop around without the hassle of contacting multiple lenders on their own.

"To put it plainly," Metzgar starts. "We're showing people the money." Rock Spring is thrilled to be seeing the growth in the use of independent mortgage brokers all across the United States, and look forward to what 2023 will bring as they continue to implement more ways to save their clients money.

Rock Spring Financial Group is a local brokerage firm located in Bel Air, Maryland. Founded by Rick Metzgar, the company works to help its clients secure mortgages and simplify the home buying process. Their recent active presence on TikTok aims to provide the next generation with the skills they need to find financial literacy in a conceding home market. For more information about Rick and Rock Spring, visit their website and Social Media platforms.

