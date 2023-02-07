A significant recognition of the groundbreaking approach of the Digital Medicines and Digital Therapeutic company

Newel Health announced today that it was selected to receive a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) [MJFF-022711] to advance the research and development of Soturi, a Digital Therapeutic (DTx) solution for personalized medication and treatment plan optimization for people with Parkinson's disease.

Born from an investment play by Healthware Ventures and led by industry experts Gerry Chillè and PierPaolo Iagulli, Newel Health is an innovative company that aims to improve healthcare for patients and doctors through the creation of beautifully designed and clinically validated digital medicine and digital therapeutic (DTx) solutions. Built on a strong heritage in health innovation, Newel Health works in partnership with pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and other health and wellness stakeholders.

Gerry Chillè, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Newel Health, said: "The Soturi app, developed in partnership with Orion Corporation, seeks to improve the lives of people living with Parkinson's disease (PD) using data collected from a wearable sensor to determine how people are being impacted by PD in a free-living context. Soturi's proprietary algorithms analyze the collected data to determine optimal treatment plan specific to the individual. It is an honor to have The Michael J. Fox Foundation fund our team's innovative approach and the potential benefits that our digital solution can deliver to the PD community."

PierPaolo Iagulli, Chief Operating Officer, Newel Health, explained: "At Newel Health, we aim to create solutions like Soturi that can truly make a difference in people's lives, by harnessing the power of data and technology and keeping the human touch at the forefront of our products. As we continue with this mission, H.Core, our proprietary software framework, propels us in accelerating the design, validation, production, and launch of all digital therapeutics and digital medicines."

Roberto Ascione, Chairman of the Board of Healthware Ventures, said: "Congratulations to the team for all their dedication to this new venture and the hard work spent on these innovative solutions. This grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation marks the first of many important milestones for the company as it continues to develop its portfolio of digital solutions so that the health journeys of people living with health conditions and their doctors' efforts, will become as clear and successful as can be."

About Newel Health

Newel Health is an innovative company that aims to improve the lives of people that live with a health condition and their doctors through the creation of beautifully designed and clinically validated digital medicine (DM) and digital therapeutic (DTx) solutions.

Born from an investment play by Healthware Ventures, the company has executed a series of strategic acquisitions of early- stage startups which now constitute a portion of its products' pipeline.

Its team of experts, comprised of professionals in digital, data, behavioral, and scientific fields, have extensive experience in the life sciences industry.

Strategically partnering with pharmaceutical, medical device, and other health and wellness companies allows Newel Health to expand its customer reach and achieve its vision of future health. A long history of industry partnerships and a focus on patient-centricity enables successful outcomes in these shared initiatives.

Newel Health sprints out of the gate with two digital solutions: Amicomed, a Hypertension Control program that helps people lower their blood pressure via analytic insights of longitudinal blood pressure measurements and highly personalized behavioral lifestyle modification programs, and Soturi, a suite of digital services and smart algorithms that personalize and optimize the medication and treatment plans for people living with Parkinson's disease.

The company actively researches and develops new digital product concepts in additional therapeutic areas with the goal of entering new partnerships and extending its portfolio of DTx solutions.

Newel Health also owns H.Core, a proprietary rapid-development SaMD (medical device software) framework designed to accelerate the design, validation, production, and launch of DM and DTx solutions.

