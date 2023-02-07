Meta Description: Pioneer of first-ever on-premises IDV solutions, Shufti Pro, rolls out risk assessment eIDV solutions to help firms fight fraud.

Pioneer of first-ever on-premises IDV solutions, Shufti Pro, has announced the launch of its risk assessment and eIDV services to help global businesses fight identity fraud and financial crimes, and meet the ever-evolving KYC/AML regulatory landscape.

Risk Assessment Solution - is the purposely built tool to help businesses identify risks associated with their globally diverse client base. Shufti Pro's custom-built risk-scoring solution adapts to the interests of organisations whilst addressing every possible risk factor to safeguard businesses from financial crimes, reputational damages, and regulatory sanctions. It ensures enterprises make informed decisions by evaluating customer risk factors through custom questionnaires and fraud prevention data points, further examined by the Shufti Pro's risk intelligence profiling engines (a database of over 10B ID elements).

eIDV Service eIDVis the process of verifying customers through a government-issued unique identifier number. It works similar to the KYC process, asides from the requirement of paper-based document uploads provided by the customer. Shufti Pro's eIDV matches the clients' data, such as name, DoB, and SSN, against multiple databases and provides unparalleled security. The digitisation of the modern world shows us to be moving away from paper IDs, towards completely electronic forms due to enhanced privacy, fraud prevention and the elevation of user experience. Such changes will ensure customer onboarding will be easier, more accurate, cater to global customers and effectively reduce client abandonment rates.

"As a global IDV service provider, Shufti Pro continuously innovates to meet an increasingly varied and diverse range of regulatory compliance requirements for our customers," said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro. "We are dedicated to providing solutions that address the changing needs of our global clientele and the wider general market both at the point of onboarding and beyond, and I am pleased to share that risk assessment and eIDV services do just that."

Shufti Pro recently introduced an array of new features, such as SSO implementation, duplicate account verification, and more to strengthen the suite of its IDV products. Last year, the company secured $20M in Series A funding to accelerate its international expansion, enhance its IDV solutions and expand its compliance suite.

Global organisations looking for an IDV partner can contact Shufti Pro here.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions and accelerating trust worldwide. It has six international offices and has launched a suite of 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions. With the ability to automatically verify 9000+ ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005763/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Shufti Pro

Paul Keene

Snr. Digital Marketing Manager Shufti Pro

paul.k@shuftipro.com

+44 020 3435 6498

Market Pro

Marketing Partner Shufti Pro

Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai