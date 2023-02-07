Amazin' Mets Foundation Launches New Website, Releases 2021 Annual Report

FLUSHING, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The New York Mets today announced the launch of the Amazin' Mets Foundation website and the release of the Foundation's inaugural Annual Report. In 2021, the first year of its existence, the Foundation awarded over $1.6 million in grants to 59 non-profit organizations and impacted 258,187 individuals through its charitable efforts.

"The Amazin' Mets Foundation is committed to making a lasting impact in our community and a difference in the lives of people in need," said Alex Cohen, President of the Amazin' Mets Foundation. "We are proud to inspire change and support the important work of non-profit organizations in Queens and the greater New York City area."

The Foundation is dedicated to providing needed services and opportunities to children, families and under-served groups in the neighborhoods and communities near Citi Field. To achieve this goal, it focuses its support in four major areas - community and neighbors, youth and education, health and wellness, and baseball and athletics. In 2021, the Foundation raised over $3.9 million from the generosity of the Mets community, which will support its mission-aligned charitable programs.

To date, the Amazin' Mets Foundation has provided more than $4.3 million in grants to local non-profits to help strengthen programs geared toward hunger relief, youth development and community services.

To read more about the Amazin' Mets Foundation, its programs, and upcoming events, and to learn about ways to give back, visit AmazinMetsFoundation.org.

To see the full 2021 Annual Report, click here.

