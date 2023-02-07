Regulatory News:

PlanetArt®, Claranova's (Paris:CLA) e-commerce subsidiary for personalized items, announced today that it has added artificial intelligence to its popular Ink Cards® app in an effort to help its users to write more complex and heartfelt greeting card messages. Now integrated with the OpenAI technology that powers ChatGPT®, the new Ink Cards facility is the first integration of its kind, harnessing the power of OpenAI's powerful language model and machine learning algorithms to generate text that reads and feels like it was human-written.

Once an Ink Cards user has selected an occasion and card design, a choice can be made to either write text from scratch or use the app's new AI feature, called MagicMessage, to do the work for them. MagicMessage solicits basic guidance from the user, such as the card recipient's name and occasion and optional details, like information about the user's relationship with the recipient or the recipient's interests. Example: "My girlfriend just lost her dad. Tell her mom Kathy how sorry I am."

That's when Ink Card's internally-developed prompt logic and OpenAI's groundbreaking technology take over. Trained on a massive dataset of text, this best-in-class language generation system responds to the Ink Cards user's input with personalized message suggestions, writing even the most challenging sentiments. The user then has the option to edit the resulting text.

"We are excited to offer our customers the ability to create truly personalized and heartfelt messages with the help of OpenAI," said Todd Helfstein, president of PlanetArt. "This technology will help our customers express themselves in ways they never thought possible, and we believe it will become an essential tool for writing sentiments that make greeting cards more personal and more meaningful."

This integration is a significant step forward in the field of natural language processing and demonstrates PlanetArt's commitment to using cutting-edge technology to enhance the user's experience in sending greeting cards for literally any occasion.

This first implementation is expected to lead to further developments in AI for other PlanetArt applications. All of Claranova's subsidiaries are investing and working on this now essential technology in order to introduce it into their products and improve the user experience.

Ink Cards is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.

Financial calendar:

February 8, 2023: 2022-2023 First-half revenue

