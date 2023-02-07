Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Skylight Market to Cross USD 4 Billion by 2028, Market is Driven by Smart Homes & Green Technology; VKR Group, Fakro, & Kingspan Light + Air are Among the Major Vendors - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the skylight market will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028. Regulation on energy efficiency driving skylight demand, advancement of the skylight in smart homes, and airport modernization are among the significant trends in the skylight market. In a commercial building, the cost is generally higher. The average labor cost of installing skylights is approximately $1,750. The high cost can especially become a challenge in developing countries. However, rising income and urbanization in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Singapore are expected to support market growth. Furthermore, the availability of polycarbonate and polyester skylights has also created growth opportunities for the skylight market. Polycarbonate has clarity, high impact resistance, also UV coatings protection, which eliminates up to 99% of UV, protecting material and people beneath it.





Global Skylight Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 4.44 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 3.08 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.3 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Equipment Type, Operation, Material, Installation, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, China, Australia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina Key Vendors VKR Group, Fakro, Kingspan Light + Air, Roto, Lonsdale Metal Co, Sun-Tek Skylights, Roofglaze, Onyx Solar Group LLC., SKYVIEW SKYLIGHT INC., Sunoptics, Duplus Architectural Systems, Skydome, LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Columbia Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and CrystaLite, Inc. Page Number 265 Market Dynamics ·Growth of Green Building Activities ·Incorporation of BIPV Skylights ·Sustainability Reshaping Global Construction Market Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3705

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Market Trends

Airport Modernization

The growing trend of airport modernization is gaining popularity across the globe. Airports actively embarked on modernization plans and pumping hefty investments into mega airport modernization projects to improve their infrastructure and services. A rapid increase in the commercial aviation sector of APAC in recent decades has positioned APAC as the largest and fastest growing region in the world. The aviation industry has frequently changed due to the development of increased investments, advanced technologies, and airport infrastructure. This will support the rise in passenger traffic. Hence the number of airport construction will rise in the future. Therefore, the demand for the skylight market to witness a surge in the upcoming years.

Advances in Skylight in Smart Homes

A smart home is a revolutionary concept in residential spaces that enhances comfort, convenience, security, entertainment, and sustainability. In 2021, in the US, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) advised the federal government to allocate around $2 billion for smart city programs. The development of smart cities is also expected to drive individuals toward automation and higher dependence on products that incorporate IoT and ML technologies. Moreover, smart infrastructure, such as smart homes and buildings, is expected to boom. Thereby it offers a positive outlook for the adoption of smart products. However, New skylight products with advanced technology are significant factors in propelling the installation count in residential and commercial buildings across the globe. Therefore, the modern skylight market is expected to increase the demand for smart homes.

Growth of Green Building Activities

Skylights are considered an effective way a building can meet its sustainable standards, as they can provide an abundance of natural light and reduce or eliminate the need for electric lighting during daylight hours. Commercial buildings in the US houses have more than 64 billion feet of lit floor space. Most of these buildings are lit by fluorescent lighting systems. Approximately 30% to 50% of these spaces have access to daylight through windows or skylights. Several institutions, commercial buildings, and residential units have implemented daylighting strategies through skylights, roof windows, and others and have been reported to reduce energy consumption significantly. Such factors promote the growth of the skylight market.

Europe to Hold the Largest Share in the Skylight Market

The growth of new building installations and higher demand from renovations and retrofit activities drives the market. The demand for retrofit and renovation accounted for most of the European market demand. Major factors spiking the European sales rate for skylights are rising average construction spending, increased retail building construction projects, rising government spending on sustainable building development, industrial developments, rapid urbanization, changing climatic conditions, and growth in disposable income across European countries.

Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that threaten competitor products, making them non-competitive and even obsolete before recovering their R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and remain up to date with future innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. The existing global players have increased their investment in R&D facilities to ensure continuous customer-centric product innovation.

The US and Europe have a larger penetration of skylights. The competition among companies is intensified, which will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market over the next few years. Moreover, price is set to become a major factor for competition among players to gain an edge over other vendors in the market. Furthermore, the growth of players in the market depends on their condition, GDP growth, and industry development. High capital requirements and rapid technological advances are new players' entry barriers. Therefore, attaining sustainability, expanding into other geographies, and reviving domestic demand are essential factors for market vendors.

Key Vendors

VKR Group

Fakro

Kingspan Light + Air

Roto

Lonsdale Metal Co

Sun-Tek Skylights

Roofglaze

Onyx Solar Group LLC.

SKYVIEW SKYLIGHT INC.

Sunoptics

Duplus Architectural Systems

Skydome

LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Columbia Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

CrystaLite, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Equipment Type

Tubular

Custom

Pyramid

Dome

Barrel Vault

Operation

Fixed

Manual

Electric

Material

Glass

Acrylic

Polycarbonate

Others

Installation

Replacement Demand

New Construction

End-User

Residential

Commercial

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia

APAC

China



Australia



Japan



India

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Related Reports:

Flooring Market - The global flooring market is expected to reach USD 526.73 billion by 2028. Increasing activities in the construction and infrastructure sectors and the growing demand for decorative flooring from residential and commercial sectors are expected to boost industry growth. A growing population in APAC is boosting the regional residential sector, which, in turn, is driving the flooring market.

U.S. Residential Heating System Market - The U.S. residential heating system market is expected to reach USD 13.97 billion by 2028. The residential heating market is undergoing tremendous modifications due to the increasing integration of the internet of things (IoT) technology with heating products, making them innovative and accessible. The emphasis on connecting several sensors within building ecosystems, including heating pumps and geothermal heating systems, has grown for achieving energy efficiency. Alternatively, the increasing raw material price, supply chain disruption, and oil prices surge due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict expect the end-user to shift toward an energy-efficient heating system in the U.S. residential heating system market.

U.S. Wall Repair Products Market - The U.S. wall repair products market is expected to reach USD 12.28 billion by 2027. Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in the household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the wall repair products market. These repair products are mainly used in the residential sector since the construction of housing units in the U.S. is drywall. Drywall is rigid, however, not indestructible. Over time, gypsum-board walls can withstand ugly cracks or holes. Fortunately, drywalls can be easily fixable. Therefore, the construction of drywall housing is expected to surge the demand for wall repair products in the U.S.

Daylight Market - The daylight market size is to reach revenues of $346 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2020. The global daylight market is driven by the rise in construction output at national, regional, and global levels. The market will witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by an increased emphasis on environmental sustainability and reduced energy consumption in commercial and residential buildings. Moreover, inspired by installation in new buildings and renovation and replacement of existing structures. Daylight systems are used in residential and commercial facilities, including retail, hospitality, hospitals, educational institutes, government institutes, warehouses, and other industrial facilities.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Operation

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Material

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Installation

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 SKYLIGHT MARKET OVERVIEW

8.1.1 Key Highlights of Skylight

8.1.2 Technology Integration

8.1.3 Common Factors About Skylight Market

8.1.4 Factors Driving the Sky Light Market

8.1.5 Residential Constructions

8.1.6 Commercial Constructions

8.2 VALUE CHAIN

8.2.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS & COMPONENTS

8.2.2 MANUFACTURERS

8.2.3 DEALERS /DISTRIBUTOR

8.2.4 RETAILERS

8.2.5 END-USERS

8.3 IMPACTS OF COVID-19

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITY & TRENDS

9.1 REGULATION ON ENERGY EFFICIENCY DRIVING SKYLIGHT DEMAND

9.2 ADVANCEMENT OF SKYLIGHT IN SMART HOMES

9.3 AIRPORT MODERNIZATION

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 GROWTH OF GREEN BUILDING ACTIVITIES

10.2 INCORPORATION OF BIPV SKYLIGHTS

10.3 SUSTAINABILITY RESHAPING GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MARKET

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 HIGH COST OF INSTALLATION

11.2 RAW MATERIAL PRICE VOLATILITY

11.3 NEGATIVE PERCEPTIONS ABOUT SKYLIGHT

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 PRODUCT TYPE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 TUBULAR SKYLIGHT

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 CUSTOM SKYLIGHT

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market by Geography

13.5 PYRAMID SKYLIGHT

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

13.6 DOME SKYLIGHT

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market by Geography

13.7 BARREL VAULT SKYLIGHT

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.3 Market by Geography

14 OPERATION TYPE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 FIXED

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 MANUAL

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 ELECTRIC

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

15 BY MATERIAL

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 GLASS

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 ACRYLIC

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 POLYCARBONATE

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography

15.6 OTHERS

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Market by Geography

16 BY INSTALLATION

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2.1 Market by Installation

16.3 REPLACEMENT DEMAND

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Market by Geography

16.4 New Construction

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Market by Geography

17 BY END-USER

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.3 COMMERCIAL

17.3.1 Market Overview

17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3.3 Market by Geography

17.4 RESIDENTIAL

17.4.1 Market Overview

17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.4.3 Market by Geography

18 GEOGRAPHY

18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

18.2 GEOGRAPHY OVERVIEW

19EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 PRODUCT TYPE

19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 OPERATION TYPE

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.5 MATERIAL TYPE

19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.6 INSTALLATION TYPE

19.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.7 END-USER

19.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.8 KEY COUNTRIES

19.8.1Germany: Market Size & Forecast

19.8.2France: Market Size & Forecast

19.8.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast

19.8.4Italy: Market Size & Forecast

19.8.5Russia: Market Size & Forecast

20NORTH AMERICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 PRODUCT TYPE

20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.4 OPERATION TYPE

20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.5 MATERIAL TYPE

20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.6 INSTALLATION TYPE

20.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.7 END-USER

20.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.8 KEY COUNTRIES

20.8.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

20.8.2Canada: Market Size & Forecast

21 APAC

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 PRODUCT TYPE

21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.4 OPERATION TYPE

21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.5 MATERIAL TYPE

21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.6 INSTALLATION TYPE

21.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.7 END-USER

21.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.8 KEY COUNTRIES

21.8.1China: Market Size & Forecast

21.8.2Australia: Market Size & Forecast

21.8.3Japan: Market Size & Forecast

21.8.4India: Market Size & Forecast

22 MEA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 PRODUCT TYPE

22.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.4 OPERATION TYPE

22.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.5 MATERIAL TYPE

22.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.6 INSTALLATION TYPE

22.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.7 END-USER

22.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.8 KEY COUNTRIES

22.8.1 UAE: Market Size & Forecast

22.8.2Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

22.8.3South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

23LATIN AMERICA

23.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.3 PRODUCT TYPE

23.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.4 OPERATION TYPE

23.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.5 MATERIAL TYPE

23.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.6 INSTALLATION TYPE

23.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.7 END-USER

23.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.8 KEY COUNTRIES

23.8.1Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

23.8.2Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

23.8.3Argentina: Market Size & Forecast

24 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

24.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

25 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

25.1 VKR GROUP

25.1.1 Business Overview

25.1.2 Product Offerings

25.1.3 Key Strengths

25.1.4 Key Strategies

25.1.5 Key Opportunities

25.2 Fakro

25.3 Kingspan Light + AIr

26 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

26.1 ROTO

26.1.1 Business Overview

26.1.2 Product Offerings

26.2 LONSDALE METAL CO

26.3 SUN-TEK SKYLIGHTS

26.4 ROOFGLAZE

26.5 OnYX Solar Group

26.6 SkyView Skylight

26.7 Sunoptics

26.8 DUPLUS ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS

26.9 Skydome Skylights

26.1 Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group

26.11 Colombia Skylights

26.12 Crystalite Inc.

27 REPORT SUMMARY

27.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

27.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

28 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

28.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

28.2 MARKET BY OPERATION TYPE

28.3 MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE

28.4 MARKET BY INSTALLATION TYPE

28.5 MARKET BY END-USER

28.6 EUROPE

28.7 NORTH AMERICA

28.8 APAC

28.9 LATIN AMERICA

28.1 MEA

29 APPENDIX

29.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:??

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?

Click Here to Contact Us?

Call: +1-312-235-2040?

????????? +1 302 469 0707?

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com





Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997496/Arizton_SKYLIGHT_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-skylight-market-to-cross-usd-4-billion-by-2028-market-is-driven-by-smart-homes--green-technology-vkr-group-fakro--kingspan-light--air-are-among-the-major-vendors---arizton-301740594.html