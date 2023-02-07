VISIOMED GROUP: New record footfall for Smart Salem with over 10,000 visitors in January 2023

PRESS RELEASE

New record footfall for Smart Salem with over 10,000 visitors in January 2023

Paris, February 7th, 2023

Visiomed Group (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group specializing in innovative healthcare technologies and services, today announces new record footfall at the medical fitness centers operated by Smart Salem, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group.

In January 2023, over 10,000 people visited a Smart Salem center to undergo medical fitness screening, up 47% versus January 2022.

Unaudited data - 1 month January

2022 January

2023 Change (%) Number of Smart Salem Medical Fitness visitors 6,835 10,034 +47%





This unprecedented performance is an important milestone for Smart Salem and confirms the excellent results achieved in 2022. The 2023 financial year therefore looks very promising for Smart Salem and Visiomed Group, especially in view of the upcoming opening of a third center in the Dubai Knowledge Park. Set to open in the first quarter of 2023, the new center will increase Smart Salem's capacity to 2,000 visits per day and will complete an optimal territorial coverage in Dubai.

Visiomed Group Chairman Guillaume Bremond said: "Visiomed Group kicked off 2023 strongly with a new record. Exceeding 10,000 visits during a calendar month is a major milestone that confirms Smart Salem's exceptional growth trajectory while ensuring strong profitability for our Group as from today. Our goal is to consolidate this growth momentum while increasing our capacity utilization rate, and therefore our margins. In fact, with such high visitor footfall, every additional visit almost exclusively turns into profit for the Group across our two centers, given the extremely low marginal cost."

Visiomed Group CEO Thomas Picquette said: "Smart Salem continues to surge ahead, mainly thanks to the high-quality work put in by all the on-site teams. We can't wait to open our new center, which will allow us to attract an ever-increasing number of visitors and continue to fuel growth for both Smart Salem and Visiomed Group."

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has two subsidiaries and holdings:

Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis center accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

The Smart Salem offer is based on know-how in medical analysis, radiology and data analysis and processing to detect nearly 35 diseases in 7 minutes in a patient (in particular HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis) by offering reliable results, readability and exceptional patient experience enabled by advanced artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies.

Smart Salem's "Medical Fitness Assessment" offer resulting from this know-how thus makes it possible to obtain a residence or work visa in the space of 30 minutes compared to 10 to 15 days in historical health centers.

Smart Salem is a technological platform offering many growth opportunities, as shown by the opening of the second center in Dubai in September 2022 and the authorization received for the opening of a third center, planned to open in the first quarter of 2023.

Bewellthy, created in 2022, a leading player in connected health and teleconsultation solutions and is 49.88% owned by Visiomed Group.

Bewellthy offers an enriched technological universe combining medical devices, software and "health and well-being concierge" services to meet all the needs and use cases of telehealth.

Bewellthy's flagship product, VisioCheck, is the 1st telemedicine station weighing less than 300g for healthcare professionals, available as a case, station or modular healthcare space.

Bewellthy is now deploying its solutions and services in France and abroad, particularly in Italy and the USA.

Based in Paris, VISIOMED GROUP is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). More information on www.visiomed-group.com.

CONTACTS

Jérôme FABREGUETTES-LEIB Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE Investor Relations Financial Press Relations visiomed@actus.fr fndiaye@actus.fr Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 78 Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 75

© Visiomed Group SA 2023. The brands mentioned are the property of their respective authors. Reproduction prohibited, even partial, without prior authorization.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmibZptql2qbmZ9vap1pmmVmbJlnkmHJaGeexGhoZpqbbp5mypiXZ5iaZnBpmWtm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78460-alvmg_cp_affluence_smart_salem_ven.pdf