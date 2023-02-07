

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.02.2023 / 23:53 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr. First name: Jeffrey Last name(s): Rutherford

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 14,772 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 5,2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Rutherford with respect to the receipt of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/02/2023; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



