Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Hemptown Organics Corp. ("Hemptown" or the "Company") and its subsidiary HT Naturals Inc. (Hemptown Naturals), and HS Wholesale Limited ("HS Wholesale') are pleased to announce a partnership focused on gaining national distribution in the United States for HempTown Naturals Hemp Stix, HempTown Naturals CBD/CBG Capsules, Trailer Park Boys D9 Gummies, and Trailer Park Boys HempStix.

Hemptown and HS Wholesale, known as, "America's Favorite Smoke Shop Supplier", have signed an exclusive $8 million agreement for distribution over the next two years focused on gaining immediate and expansive distribution across HS Wholesale's customer base of over 12,000 customers and 30,000 doors. CEO and Founder of HS Wholesale, Hammad Ahmad, states, "We are extremely excited about this new partnership opportunity, and we look forward to launching these new products at The Champs trade show in Las Vegas, February 8th-11th, 2023. We look forward to expanding our product offering and providing customers with an even wider range of high-quality products beloved by consumers around the world."

In addition, Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Hemptown, mentions, "We look forward to a very productive and growing partnership with HS Wholesale. Combining our Hemptown brands and Trailer Park Boys brands in conjunction with HS Wholesale's distribution network, both companies will significantly benefit from the partnership."

To support the launch of these NEW Trailer Park Boys D9 gummies, all three Trailer Park Boys will be attending the Champs Trade Show in Las Vegas on February 8th and February 9th. Bubbles, Ricky and Julian will be located in the Hemptown section of the HS Wholesale booth #7175 assisting in the sale and marketing of their respective products. On Wednesday February 8th, they will be attending from 1pm - 5 pm. On Thursday, February 9th, the Trailer Park Boys will be in the booth from 12 pm - 4 pm.

"We are really looking forward to their attendance and contribution in successfully launching the Delta 9 gummies," said Gripentrog.

About HS Wholesale

HS Wholesale Limited is a leading wholesale supplier of Smoke Shop and cannabis adjacent products, nationwide and globally. They manage a robust product offering with over 11,000 products focused across all smoke shop categories. Availability to all their respective product offerings is located at www.hswsupply.com.

About Trailer Park Boys:

The Trailer Park Boys is a Canadian mockumentary television series with global reach. The show, which premiered in 2001, follows the lives of a group of trailer park residents in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The first twelve seasons of live action, two seasons of animated content, and a movie trilogy are available worldwide on Netflix. New content is available through TPB's own Swearnet.com.

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry-leading, cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. Starting with a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience and with an FDA-registered and cGMP certified product manufacturing facility, HempTown continues to innovate as the Company continues to press forward into the consumer-packaged good sector with top quality, white label, and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com or www.hemptownnaturals.com.

