INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Announces Registration for 2023 Event Set to Highlight Fashion as Core Theme

Licensing Expo returns to Las Vegas June 13-15, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Licensing Expo, the world's largest and most influential annual event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, today announces registration is live for this year's show taking place on June 13-15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Organized by Informa Markets and sponsored by Licensing International, Licensing Expo brings together thousands of leading retailers and manufacturers to discover the widest range of brands available for license globally.

The 2023 event will highlight Fashion as its core theme, spotlighting the creativity and innovation in the space and the opportunities it heralds for the wider licensing industry. As the largest licensed product category worldwide, 2021 retail sales of licensed merchandise within fashion apparel, accessories and footwear reached c.$90 billion, according to Licensing International's 2022 Global Licensing Industry Study.

"As we continue to see growth in imaginative collaborations and product ranges across the licensing and fashion spheres, this year's event will be the place to discover the many ways in which fashion is driving licensing conversations and experiences," says Anna Knight, SVP of the Global Licensing Group, organizers of Licensing Expo.

Licensing Expo will thread the theme through a full roster of educational sessions, social networking and experiential activations including:

Two aspirational keynotes from awe-inspiring leading industry names discussing the latest trends within licensing and luxury fashion.

from awe-inspiring leading industry names discussing the latest trends within licensing and luxury fashion. Fashion Showrooms displaying diverse ranges of cross-category licensed apparel, accessories and footwear - from high-end to mass market.

displaying diverse ranges of cross-category licensed apparel, accessories and footwear - from high-end to mass market. 100s of exhibitors offering the latest fashion ranges and collaborations, including top-of-the-range fashion brands and best-in-class fashion licensees and manufacturers.

offering the latest fashion ranges and collaborations, including top-of-the-range fashion brands and best-in-class fashion licensees and manufacturers. A showcase and celebration of the creatives and designers behind some of the most unique footwear licensing deals.

behind some of the most unique deals. A partnership with Products of Change to highlight sustainable material innovation, coupled with educational content and 121 clinics, all emphasizing the importance of sustainability in fashion.

"After the success of last year's show, I'm excited to see how the Fashion theme can add to the experience and buzz on the show floor. We saw a record-breaking retail attendance for the show's return in 2022 and this year will be even more special," continues Anna. Top highlighted fashion retailers from last year's attendees included H&M, Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Walmart, Forever 21, Saks Fifth Avenue, Primark, Zulily and Pull&Bear, in addition to the latest brands looking to partner with licensing.

As the only global stage for the world of licensing and brand extension, Licensing Expo brings together the widest range of brands across entertainment, publishing, fashion, celebrities, sports, gaming, corporate brands, FMCG, automotive, art, non-profit and more, all available for license. Industry leading trailblazers set to exhibit at this year's event include Mattel, The Coca-Cola Company, Crayola Properties Inc., Ubisoft, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Funko, Hasbro, Jazwares, Moonbug Entertainment, Pokémon Company International, Maui and Sons, Paul Frank, Van Gogh Museum, Buzzfeed, Sesame Workshop, Peanuts Worldwide and SEGA of America.

To register to attend or exhibit at Licensing Expo 2023 visit LicensingExpo.com.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $300+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth and expansion of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Contacts

Informa Markets Licensing PR

licensingpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP (Licensing Expo)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738456/Licensing-Expo-Announces-Registration-for-2023-Event-Set-to-Highlight-Fashion-as-Core-Theme