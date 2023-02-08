Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AG0F ISIN: SE0006091997 Ticker-Symbol: 1YR 
Frankfurt
08.02.23
09:52 Uhr
1,991 Euro
+0,123
+6,58 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.02.2023 | 09:12
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunovia AB: Immunovia - Consultation process with Swedish unions completed

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company that has launched the world's first test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer, today announced that the consultation process regarding realigning its Swedish operations, announced on 19 January 2023, has been completed.

Immunovia is realigning its Swedish operations with its strategic priorities to drive R&D productivity and focus on the US commercialization of the IMMray PanCan-d test. Following the early experience from the research collaboration with Proteomedix that was initiated in October 2022, Immunovia determined that the company's in-house need for R&D capability has changed and initiated a union consultation process with the aim to reduce the number of employees within R&D and Operations in Lund.

The consultation process with unions has now been completed and the related financial impact is approximately SEK 10 million reduced operational costs on an annual basis.

For more information, please contact:
Philipp Mathieu,
CEO and President
philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 709 11 56 08

About Immunovia
Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3710788/1833487.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia---consultation-process-with-swedish-unions-completed-301741701.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.