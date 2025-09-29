Immunovia AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Immunovia AB (publ)

Today, on 29 September 2025, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Immunovia AB (publ). A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The meeting resolved to amend the Articles of Association so that the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the company are changed. The limits that will finally be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office will depend on the number of shares subscribed and paid for in the Rights Issue (see definition below).

Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on a rights issue of shares

The meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 27 August 2025 on a rights issue of shares (the "Rights Issue"). Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the company will receive approximately SEK 100 million before issue costs. In accordance with what was announced on 25 September 2025, the terms and conditions for the Rights Issue, determined by the board of directors, entail that each share held in the company on the record date for participation in the Rights Issue, 3 October 2025, entitles to twelve (12) subscription rights and that eleven (11) subscription rights entitle to subscription of one (1) share at a subscription price of SEK 0.30 per share. In total, the Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 333,908,814 shares and upon full subscription of all shares that are issued in the Rights Issue, the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 10,017,264.42. The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs during the period from and including 7 October 2025 up to and including 21 October 2025.

Resolution to authorize the board of directors to issue shares to guarantors

The meeting resolved, in order to enable the issuance of shares as compensation to those who have entered into guarantee commitments (the "Guarantors") to secure the Rights Issue, to authorize the board of directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provisions regarding set-off or other conditions, to resolve on issue of shares to the Guarantors. Upon exercise of the authorization, the terms and conditions for the issue shall be the same as in the Rights Issue, including the subscription price per share.

The purpose of the authorization and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to be able to carry out an issue of shares as compensation to the Guarantors. The number of shares that may be issued pursuant to the authorization may not exceed the total number of shares corresponding to the agreed fee that the company has to pay to the Guarantors pursuant to the guarantee commitments.

Lund on 29 September 2025

Immunovia AB (publ)

