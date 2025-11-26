Immunovia AB: Immunovia Publishes Interim Report for July-September 2025

Highlights July-September 2025

Net sales and operating loss for Q3 2025 in line with expectations: Net sales of 101 KSEK for the period (235) largely reflected royalty revenue. Operating loss was 25.5 MSEK, down from 31.2 MSEK in the third quarter of 2024. Earnings per share before and after dilution were -0.10 SEK (-0.73).

Cash burn lower than guidance: Cash flow from operating activities was -16.1 MSEK, reduced from -17,3 MSEK in Q3 2024. The cash burn rate of 5.4 MSEK per month was well below the Company's previously communicated guidance of 8 to 10 MSEK per month, as we reduced spending in July and August prior to the September launch of PancreaSure. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period equaled 26.6 MSEK (54.2), supported by a bridge loan of 19.0 MSEK.

Successful commercial launch with strong early interest from key opinion leaders: PancreaSure was launched on September 2nd, following rigorous validation, and embraced by leading pancreatic cancer experts at seven top U.S. surveillance programs, including University of Pennsylvania, Northwestern University, and Hackensack Meridian, who began ordering tests for their high-risk patients in line with Immunovia's KOL-focused commercial strategy.

PancreaSure was launched on September 2nd, following rigorous validation, and embraced by leading pancreatic cancer experts at seven top U.S. surveillance programs, including University of Pennsylvania, Northwestern University, and Hackensack Meridian, who began ordering tests for their high-risk patients in line with Immunovia's KOL-focused commercial strategy. Continued validation of PancreaSure within the scientific community: The analytical validation study received a "Distinguished Abstract Award" from the Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine, a distinction reserved for only nineteen of the more than 800 abstracts submitted. This demonstrates the growing interest and confidence from the medical and academic communities in PancreaSure's role in early pancreatic cancer detection.

The analytical validation study received a "Distinguished Abstract Award" from the Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine, a distinction reserved for only nineteen of the more than 800 abstracts submitted. This demonstrates the growing interest and confidence from the medical and academic communities in PancreaSure's role in early pancreatic cancer detection. Secured manufacturing independence and significant reduction in cost of goods sold: The licensing agreement reached with Proteomedix reduces supply risk and improves gross margin.

The licensing agreement reached with Proteomedix reduces supply risk and improves gross margin. Continued progress toward Medicare reimbursement: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a preliminary payment determination for PancreaSure of $897. To accelerate progress toward full Medicare coverage, Immunovia strengthened its market access capabilities with the appointment of Natalie Carfora as VP of Market Access and Reimbursement.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a preliminary payment determination for PancreaSure of $897. To accelerate progress toward full Medicare coverage, Immunovia strengthened its market access capabilities with the appointment of Natalie Carfora as VP of Market Access and Reimbursement. Excellent accuracy demonstrated in late-stage pancreatic cancer and healthy controls: In the AFFIRM clinical validation study, announced September 24, 2025, the PancreaSure test detected 87.9% of Stage III and IV pancreatic cancers. The test showed specificity of 97.7%, avoiding false positive results in blood samples from healthy controls.

Significant events after the period

CAP accreditation confirms operational excellence: Immunovia's North Carolina laboratory received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), confirming that operations meet the highest standards for quality, accuracy, and patient safety.

Immunovia's North Carolina laboratory received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), confirming that operations meet the highest standards for quality, accuracy, and patient safety. Growing scientific validation through peer-reviewed publication and conference presentations: The CLARITI study was published in Gastroenterology, the leading journal for gastrointestinal disease. This prestigious publication provides independent peer-reviewed validation of the PancreaSure test's performance. During the fall conference season, Immunovia presented clinical validation data at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting and the Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancers Meeting, reinforcing medical community interest and building advocacy among key opinion leaders.

The CLARITI study was published in Gastroenterology, the leading journal for gastrointestinal disease. This prestigious publication provides independent peer-reviewed validation of the PancreaSure test's performance. During the fall conference season, Immunovia presented clinical validation data at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting and the Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancers Meeting, reinforcing medical community interest and building advocacy among key opinion leaders. Successful rights issue: On October 23, the Company announced the outcome of the rights issue, with 293,632,417 shares, corresponding to approximately 87.9 percent of the rights issue subscribed for, with and without exercise of subscription rights. Accordingly, 40,276,397 shares, corresponding to approximately 12.1 percent of the rights issue, were allotted to the guarantors, whereby the rights issue was subscribed to 100 percent in aggregate. Immunovia received proceeds of approximately SEK 100 million before deduction of costs attributable to the rights issue.

"This quarter we launched the PancreaSure test, a breakthrough product that brings us closer to achieving our mission of saving lives through early detection of pancreatic cancer."

Jeff Borcherding, CEO and President, Immunovia AB

