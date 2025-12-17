Immunovia AB: The Board of Directors of Immunovia proposes a reverse share split

The Board of Directors of Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company") proposes that an Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 January 2026 resolves to carry out a reverse share split, in the ratio 1:100, resulting in hundred (100) shares being consolidated into one (1) share (the "Reverse Share Split"). Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published through a separate press release.

Reverse Share Split

The Board of Directors of Immunovia proposes that an Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to carry out the Reverse Share Split, in the ratio 1:100, resulting in hundred (100) shares being consolidated into one (1) share. The reason for the Reverse Share Split is that the Company wants to achieve an appropriate number of shares for the Company.

If a shareholder's holding of shares does not correspond to a full number of new shares, the excess shares will become the property of the Company on the record date for the Reverse Share Split. Excess shares will then be sold at the Company's expense by Vator Securities AB, whereby the shareholders concerned will receive their share of the sales proceeds. The Reverse Share Split will be effected automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. Further information on the procedure for the Reverse Share Split will be published in connection with the Board of Directors' resolution on the record date.

Following the Reverse Share Split, the number of shares in the Company will decrease from 672,666,892 to 6,726,668 (rounded downwards). At the same time, the proposed Reverse Share Split will increase the quota value of the share from SEK 0.03 to approximately SEK 3.00.



Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors' proposal on the Reverse Share Split is subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 January 2026. The Extraordinary General Meeting is also proposed to resolve on an amendment of the Articles of Association to enable the Reverse Share Split. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published through a separate press release.

Indicative timetable for the Reverse Share Split

The following indicative timetable, which is subject to change based on lead time for registrations etc., applies to the Reverse Share Split:

Date Action 22 January 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting. 27 January 2026 Resolution on the record date for the Reverse Share Split. 2 February 2026 Last day of trading in the Company's share before the Reverse Share Split. 3 February 2026 First day of trading in the Company's share following the Reverse Share Split. As of this date, the share price reflects the effect of the Reverse Share Split. 4 February 2026 Record date for the Reverse Share Split. 5 February 2026 The new number of shares is expected to be registered in each shareholder's VPC account.

For further information, please contact

Jeff Borcherding, CEO

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 17 December 2025 at 17:10 CET.

