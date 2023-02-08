Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
PR Newswire
08.02.2023 | 10:30
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi publishes Q4 and FY 2022 report: a good year and a solid future

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022

Fourth quarter 2022

  • Total revenue SEK 5,991 M (4,896), +22 per cent, +5 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER)i
  • Haematology revenue SEK 3,025 M (2,242), +19 per cent at CER of which Elocta® SEK 1,230 M (1,063), +6 per cent at CER; Alprolix® SEK 534 M (482), +1 per cent at CER; Doptelet® SEK 771 M (306), +107 per cent at CER and Aspaveli®/Empaveli® SEK 87 M (1)
  • Immunology revenue SEK 2,643 M (2,330), -6 per cent at CER of which Kineret® SEK 553 M (682), -30 per cent at CER; Synagis® SEK 1,849 M (1,364), +12 per cent at CER and Gamifant® SEK 241 M (284), -31 per cent at CER
  • EBITAiSEK 2,455 M (2,002); EBITA margini 41 per cent (41). EBIT SEK 1,916 M (1,525)
  • Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution SEK 4.68 (4.21). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 1,903 M (2,121)

Full year 2022

  • Total revenue SEK 18,790 M (15,529), +21 per cent, +8 per cent at CER
  • Haematology revenue SEK 10,831 M (8,536), +15 per cent at CER of which Elocta SEK 4,402 M (3,960), +5 per cent at CER; Alprolix SEK 1,885 M (1,764), +1 per cent at CER; Doptelet SEK 2,526 M (1,116), +91 per cent at CER and Aspaveli/Empaveli SEK 178 M (1)
  • Immunology revenue SEK 6,679 M (5,780), -1 per cent at CER of which Kineret SEK 2,284 M (2,290), -11 per cent at CER; Synagis SEK 3,501 M (2,650), +12 per cent at CER and Gamifant SEK 895 M (840), -10 per cent at CER
  • EBITA SEK 5,930 M (5,575); EBITA margin 32 per cent (36) including items affecting comparability (IAC)ii of SEK -675 M. Excluding IAC, EBITA adjustediSEK 6,605 M corresponding to an EBITA margin adjustedi of 35 per cent (36). EBIT SEK 3,813 M (3,733); EBIT adjustediSEK 4,488 M (3,733)
  • EPS before dilution SEK 8.92 (9.08), EPS adjustedi before dilution SEK 10.77 (9.08). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 4,670 M (5,470)

Outlook 2023

  • Revenue is anticipated to grow by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage at CER
  • EBITA margin adjusted is anticipated to be at a low 30s percentage of revenue

Financial summary


Q4

Q4


FY

FY


SEK M

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Total revenue

5,991

4,896

22 %

18,790

15,529

21 %

Gross profit

4,683

3,880

21 %

14,014

12,045

16 %

Gross margini

78 %

79 %


75 %

78 %


EBITAi

2,455

2,002

23 %

5,930

5,575

6 %

EBITA adjustedi,ii

2,455

2,002

23 %

6,605

5,575

18 %

EBITA margini

41 %

41 %


32 %

36 %


EBITA margin adjustedi,ii

41 %

41 %


35 %

36 %


Profit for the period

1,386

1,241

12 %

2,638

2,679

-2 %

EPS, before dilution, SEK

4.68

4.21

11 %

8.92

9.08

-2 %

EPS, before dilution, SEK adjustedi,ii

4.68

4.21

11 %

10.77

9.08

19 %

i. Alternative Performance Measures.

ii. Items affecting comparability in 2022.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session at 13:00 CET.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please register here after which the dial-in details will be made available to you. This is a new system and process so please register in due time.

Sobi®

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 8 February 2023 at 08:00 CET.

Thomas Kudsk Larsen

Head of Communication and Investor Relations

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3710813/1833349.pdf

A good year and a solid future

Contacts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
Postal address SE-112 76 Stockholm, Sweden
Phone: 46 8 697 20 00
www.sobi.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-publishes-q4-and-fy-2022-report-a-good-year-and-a-solid-future-301741742.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
