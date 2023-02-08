Atropos surpasses USD 2 billion of assets under management, confirming SCOR Investment Partners' position as a leading player in the ILS segment

PRESS RELEASE | February08, 2023 N° 02- 2023

Atropos surpasses USD 2 billion ofassets under management, confirming SCOR Investment Partners' position as a leading player in the ILS segment.

SCOR Investment Partners, the asset management company of the SCOR group, is proud to announce that its flagship Insurance-Linked Securities ("ILS") fund, the SCOR ILS Fund - Atropos ("Atropos"), has surpassed the milestone of USD 2 billion of assets under management.

Atropos's assets under management grew significantly over the past year, demonstrating excellent investment management results in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the second most costly natural disaster in the history of the insurance industry, which caused extensive damage in Florida. The investment philosophy rests on transparency, risk management and diversification while the robustness of the investment approach was tested, and confirmed, in 2022.

SCOR Investment Partners thus confirms its position as a leading player in the ILS segment, bringing ILS assets under management to almost USD 3.2 billion. SCOR Investment Partners' ILS platform, led by Sidney Rostan, manages a second flagship fund alongside Atropos, the SCOR ILS Fund - Atropos Catbond Fund, which invests solely in catastrophe bonds and has over USD 790 million in assets under management.

Conditions in the ILS market continue to be buoyant both in the catastrophe bond and private reinsurance transaction segments at the start of the year. Indeed, the primary market has been very active, and continues to be driven by a persistent demand for protection. With yields at historically attractive levels, such conditions combine to create favourable conditions for strengthening performance and reducing portfolio risks.

Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, comments: "To reach this milestone after a year marked by Hurricane Ian the second most expensive insured natural event in history, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, confirms our clients' confidence in our approach."

About SCOR Investment Partners

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.

SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 6 billion as of December 31, 2022. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 17,8 billion (including undrawn commitments).

