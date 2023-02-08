eureKARE appoints Anne Lauvergeon as a new Board member

eureKAREappoints Anne Lauvergeon as a new Board member

Luxembourg, Belgium, and Paris, France - 8 February 2023: eureKARE, an innovative investment company for disruptive synthetic biology applications, announces the appointment of Anne Lauvergeon to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Lauvergeon brings an extensive background in the management of large energy corporations (most notably as CEO of Areva), finance, and government.

Starting her career working in the French Government, Ms. Lauvergeon held several important positions during the leadership of François Mitterrand. This included being named Assistant Secretary General in 1991 and preparing international meetings such as the G7 summit. In 1995, Ms. Lauvergeon joined the banking sector, and became a managing partner of Lazard, one of the world's leading financial advisory and asset management firms. She then became the general director of Alcatel before being appointed as CEO of the energy company Areva, resulting from a merger of several companies.

Since leaving Areva, Ms. Lauvergeon has been a partner and managing director of Efficiency Capital, an investment firm that focuses on energy, technologies, and natural resources. She is founder, chairman and CEO of A.L.P. SAS, an advisory company. She has served on the Boards like Total, Vodafone, Suez, Airbus, the École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Nancy, and other well-known organizations.

Ms. Lauvergeon has training in physics from the École Normale Supérieure and in engineering from the Corps des Mines. She also has training in chemical safety from France's Commissariat à l'énergie atomique.

Alexandre Mouradian, Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of eureKARE, commented:"Anne is one of France's most influential business women. Her extensive career spanning the energy sector, finance, and government, make her a key asset to our Board. As eureKARE continues to expand its projects that harness the power of synthetic biology for environmental purposes, Anne's expertise will be invaluable."

Commenting on her appointment, Anne Lauvergeon, said:"I am passionate about supporting innovation and green solutions. I am looking forward to learning more about the exciting field of synthetic biology and to providing feedback on the many ways that the potential of this technology can be boosted by eureKARE."

About eureKARE

eureKARE is an investment company focused on financing and developing synthetic biology innovation across Europe. Driven by the belief that synthetic biology holds the key to many of the world's most pressing health and environmental challenges, eureKARE's experienced team is focused on harnessing untapped leadership in the field to build the companies of the future. eureKARE is championing a new model of start-up creation and development to create a dynamic ecosystem of early and later-stage ventures through its network of biotech studios. eureKARE's studios act as a bridge between academia and industry, helping to catalyze the commercialization of innovations while giving young startups access to all the ingredients they need to grow, prosper, and bring benefits to society.



