Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
WKN: A0D9U6 ISIN: FI0009013296 
08.02.23
12:26 Uhr
47,210 Euro
+3,830
+8,83 %
08.02.2023 | 11:58
104 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Neste (18/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Neste Corporation
(Neste) published on February 8, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Neste has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for March 28, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR
0.25 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.02 per share (to be
paid in two instalments of EUR 0.51), and an authorization to the Board to
decide on a second extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25. The scheduled Ex-date
for the first instalment of the ordinary dividend and extraordinary dividend is
March 29, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in
Neste (NESTE). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116479
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
