Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Revenue decreased 6.0% on a reported basis and 0.5% in constant currency

Adjusted operating margin of 16.9%

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.84

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Overall, our performance in the third quarter was more challenging than anticipated. However, many aspects of our business performed well, in particular we were pleased with the continued growth in our own retail channel across all three of our luxury houses. This is a testament to the strength of our powerful iconic brands, as well as the success of our strategic initiatives."

Mr. Idol continued, "However, we were disappointed with the performance of our global wholesale business in the quarter which resulted in expense deleverage and a lower operating margin. We have begun taking measures to better align operating expenses with the change in revenue by channel. At the same time we will continue to make strategic investments to drive long term growth."

Mr. Idol concluded, "As we look to fiscal 2024 we expect Capri Holdings to generate mid-single-digit revenue and earnings growth. We remain confident in our ability to achieve our long-term goals over time due to the resilience of the luxury industry, the strength of our portfolio of luxury houses and the talented group of employees executing our strategic initiatives."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release.

Overview of Capri Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results:

Total revenue of $1.51 billion decreased 6.0% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 0.5%.

Gross profit was $1.01 billion and gross margin was 66.5%, compared to $1.05 billion and 65.1% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $1.00 billion and adjusted gross margin was 66.3%, compared to $1.05 billion and 65.1% in the prior year.

Income from operations was $236 million and operating margin was 15.6%, compared to $331 million and 20.6% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $256 million and operating margin was 16.9%, compared to $359 million and 22.3% in the prior year.

Net income was $225 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, compared to $322 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $240 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, compared to $339 million, or $2.22 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Net inventory as of December 31, 2022 was $1.188 billion, a 21% increase compared to the prior year. This represents a sequential improvement and management continues to expect inventory levels to be below prior year by the end of the fourth quarter.

Versace Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results:

Versace revenue of $249 million decreased 0.8% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 11.2%.

Versace operating income was $24 million and operating margin was 9.6%, compared to $32 million and 12.7% in the prior year.

Jimmy Choo Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results:

Jimmy Choo revenue of $168 million decreased 5.6% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 3.4%.

Jimmy Choo operating income was $18 million and operating margin was 10.7%, compared to $16 million and 9.0% in the prior year.

Michael Kors Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results:

Michael Kors revenue of $1.095 billion decreased 7.2% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 3.6%.

Michael Kors operating income was $251 million and operating margin was 22.9%, compared to $335 million and 28.4% in the prior year.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 5.7 million ordinary shares for approximately $300 million in open market transactions.

Outlook

The following guidance is provided on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Financial results could differ materially from the current outlook due to a number of external events which are not reflected in our guidance, including changes in global macroeconomic conditions, greater than anticipated inflationary pressures, further considerable fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, COVID-19 variants and other COVID related disruptions.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $5.56 billion

Modest gross margin expansion

Operating margin of approximately 16.0%

Net interest expense and foreign currency gains of approximately $12 million

Effective tax rate of approximately 7%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 134 million

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $6.10

Ending inventory to be below prior year

For Versace, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $1.1 billion

Operating margin of approximately 15%

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $610 million

Operating margin of approximately 4%

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $3.83 billion

Operating margin of approximately 22%

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $1.275 billion

Operating margin of approximately 8.5%

Net interest expense of approximately $11 million

Effective tax rate of approximately (20)%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 126 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.90-$0.95

For Versace, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $280 million

Operating margin of approximately 10%

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $130 million

Operating margin of approximately (14)%

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $865 million

Operating margin of approximately 15%

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $5.8 billion

Modest gross margin expansion

Operating margin of approximately 16.5%

Effective tax rate in the mid-teens range

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $6.40

For Versace, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $1.25 billion

Operating margin in the mid-teens range

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $650 million

Operating margin in the high-single-digit range

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $3.9 billion

Operating margin in the low-20% range

Conference Call Information

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain costs associated with COVID-19 related charges, the impact of the war in Ukraine, ERP implementation costs, Capri transformation costs, impairment charges, restructuring and other charges. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding these items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic, founder-led brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Our commitment to glamorous style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; high consumer debt levels, recession and inflationary pressures; levels of cash flow and future availability of credit; compliance with restrictive covenants under the Company's credit agreement; the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition and to successfully execute our growth strategies; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; risks associated with operating in international markets and our global sourcing activities, including disruptions or delays in manufacturing or shipments; the risk of cybersecurity threats and privacy of data security breaches; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time; the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; extreme weather conditions and natural disasters; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions including acts of war and other geopolitical conflicts; as well as those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 2, 2022 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

SCHEDULE 1 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Total revenue 1,512 1,609 4,284 4,162 Cost of goods sold 507 561 1,427 1,374 Gross profit 1,005 1,048 2,857 2,788 Total operating expenses 769 717 2,138 2,004 Income from operations 236 331 719 784 Other income, net (1 (2 (2 Interest expense (income), net 12 (7 13 (11 Foreign currency (gain) loss (3 (4 (10 1 Income before income taxes 228 342 718 796 Provision for income taxes 3 19 66 54 Net income 225 323 652 742 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interest 1 2 1 Net income attributable to Capri 225 322 650 741 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 128,849,793 149,717,485 135,600,276 150,975,773 Diluted 130,364,919 152,375,294 137,050,159 153,834,120 Net income per ordinary share: Basic 1.74 2.15 4.79 4.91 Diluted 1.72 2.11 4.74 4.82

SCHEDULE 2 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 April 2,

2022 December 25,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 281 169 261 Receivables, net 372 434 449 Inventories, net 1,188 1,096 978 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 243 192 384 Total current assets 2,084 1,891 2,072 Property and equipment, net 546 476 460 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,369 1,358 1,401 Intangible assets, net 1,743 1,847 1,895 Goodwill 1,358 1,418 1,447 Deferred tax assets 247 240 178 Other assets 207 250 227 Total assets 7,554 7,480 7,680 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 519 555 593 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 131 165 149 Accrued income taxes 65 52 166 Short-term operating lease liabilities 412 414 437 Short-term debt 19 29 26 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 413 351 381 Total current liabilities 1,559 1,566 1,752 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,392 1,467 1,503 Deferred tax liabilities 531 432 443 Long-term debt 1,521 1,131 976 Other long-term liabilities 328 326 231 Total liabilities 5,331 4,922 4,905 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized;

223,781,728 shares issued and 125,398,217 outstanding at

December 31, 2022; 221,967,599 shares issued and

142,806,269 outstanding at April 2, 2022 and 221,322,510 shares

issued and 147,252,018 outstanding at December 25, 2021 Treasury shares, at cost (98,383,511 shares at December 31,

2022, 79,161,330 shares at April 2, 2022 and 74,070,492 shares

at December 25, 2021) (4,951 (3,987 (3,686 Additional paid-in capital 1,327 1,260 1,238 Accumulated other comprehensive income 105 194 213 Retained earnings 5,742 5,092 5,011 Total shareholders' equity of Capri 2,223 2,559 2,776 Noncontrolling interest (1 (1 Total shareholders' equity 2,223 2,558 2,775 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,554 7,480 7,680

SCHEDULE 3 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Revenue by Segment and Region: Versace The Americas 85 89 320 283 EMEA 113 99 350 304 Asia 51 63 162 186 Versace Revenue 249 251 832 773 Jimmy Choo The Americas 54 51 151 127 EMEA 70 69 193 175 Asia 44 58 138 155 Jimmy Choo Revenue 168 178 482 457 Michael Kors The Americas 777 814 2,045 1,960 EMEA 212 237 616 616 Asia 106 129 309 356 Michael Kors Revenue 1,095 1,180 2,970 2,932 Total Revenue 1,512 1,609 4,284 4,162 Income from Operations: Versace 24 32 138 135 Jimmy Choo 18 16 45 28 Michael Kors 251 335 721 795 Total segment income from operations 293 383 904 958 Less: Corporate expenses (56 (37 (171 (123 Impairment of assets (1 (12 (33 Restructuring and other charges (5 (14 (11 (25 COVID-19 related charges 2 (1 6 7 Impact of war in Ukraine 3 3 Total Income from Operations 236 331 719 784 Operating Margin: Versace 9.6 12.7 16.6 17.5 Jimmy Choo 10.7 9.0 9.3 6.1 Michael Kors 22.9 28.4 24.3 27.1 Capri Operating Margin 15.6 20.6 16.8 18.8

SCHEDULE 4 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited) As of Retail Store Information: December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Versace 225 212 Jimmy Choo 242 240 Michael Kors 827 834 Total number of retail stores 1,294 1,286

SCHEDULE 5 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Change December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 As Reported Constant Currency Total Revenue: Versace 249 251 (0.8 11.2 Jimmy Choo 168 178 (5.6 3.4 Michael Kors 1,095 1,180 (7.2 (3.6 Total Revenue 1,512 1,609 (6.0 (0.5

Nine Months Ended Change December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 As Reported Constant Currency Total Revenue: Versace 832 773 7.6 22.9 Jimmy Choo 482 457 5.5 15.1 Michael Kors 2,970 2,932 1.3 5.6 Total Revenue 4,284 4,162 2.9 9.9

SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges (1) COVID-19

Related

Charges ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation War in

Ukraine As

Adjusted Gross profit 1,005 (2 1,003 Operating expenses 769 (1 (5 (4 (15 3 747 Total income from operations 236 1 5 (2 4 15 (3 256 Income before provision for income taxes 228 1 5 (2 4 15 (3 248 Provision for income taxes 3 1 1 4 (1 8 Net income attributable to Capri 225 1 4 (2 3 11 (2 240 Diluted net income per ordinary share

Capri 1.72 0.01 0.03 (0.02 0.02 0.09 (0.01 1.84

Primarily Includes other charges recorded in connection with the acquisition of Gianni Versace S.r.l.

SCHEDULE 7 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) COVID-19

Related

Charges ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation War in

Ukraine As

Adjusted Gross profit 2,857 (6 2,851 Operating expenses 2,138 (12 (11 (20 (34 3 2,064 Total income from operations 719 12 11 (6 20 34 (3 787 Income before provision for income taxes 718 12 11 (6 20 34 (3 786 Provision for income taxes 66 2 3 (1 5 10 (1 84 Net income attributable to Capri 650 10 8 (5 15 24 (2 700 Diluted net income per ordinary share

Capri 4.74 0.07 0.06 (0.04 0.11 0.18 (0.01 5.11

Primarily Includes other charges recorded in connection with the acquisition of Gianni Versace S.r.l.

SCHEDULE 8 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 25, 2021 As Reported Restructuring

and Other

Charges (1) COVID-19

Related Charges ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation As Adjusted Gross profit 1,048 (1 1,047 Operating expenses 717 (14 (2 (3 (10 688 Total income from operations 331 14 1 3 10 359 Income before provision for income taxes 342 14 1 3 10 370 Provision for income taxes 19 1 1 1 8 30 Net income attributable to Capri 322 13 2 2 339 Diluted net income per ordinary share

Capri 2.11 0.09 0.01 0.01 2.22

Includes store closure costs which have been incorporated into the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program, other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 9 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 25, 2021 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) COVID-19

Related Charges ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation As Adjusted Gross profit 2,788 (9 2,779 Operating expenses 2,004 (33 (25 (2 (11 (15 1,918 Total income from operations 784 33 25 (7 11 15 861 Income before provision for income taxes 796 33 25 (7 11 15 873 Provision for income taxes 54 8 2 4 9 77 Net income attributable to Capri 741 25 23 (7 7 6 795 Diluted net income per ordinary share

Capri 4.82 0.16 0.15 (0.05 0.05 0.04 5.17

Includes store closure costs which have been incorporated into the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program, other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

