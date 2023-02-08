Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Listed by Investing.com Contributor as One of "3 Laser Stocks Beating the Dow Jones in Q1 2023"

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, was singled out as a top NASDAQ gainer in 2023 by Investing.com contributor David Keller.

In a recent article on Investing.com, Keller wrote:

"In a recent industry research report, McKinsey & Company analysis of the global photonics market predicts a 10% CAGR for laser technology through 2025 with a TAM of $15B compared to the 2021 market value of $10.3B.

"For investors looking to benefit from the disruptive potential currently behind this market, here are three laser stocks that have significantly outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial average by double- and even triple-digit margins over January 2023.

"Laser Photonics provides integrated laser-blasting solutions to a range of high-profile clients ranging from the US Navy to Fortune 500 companies. As legacy methods such as sand-blasting for cleaning and conditioning surfaces are abandoned due to inefficiency and safety concerns, LASE has cornered the emerging market for laser-blasting cleaning. Laser Photonics was only listed on NASDAQ at the start of Q4 2022, yet its positive operating margin, EPS and EBITDA render LASE an attractive investment from a fundamental perspective."

Disclaimer: All opinions provided by Mr. Keller are strictly his own and are not attributable to Laser Photonics, its management, employees or affiliates.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

