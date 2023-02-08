Overview:

Scotch Creek Ventures has completed two core holes on its Macallan East property in 2022

The completed holes were each drilled over 1000 feet below surface

The objectives for the drill programs were to discover lacustrine, volcanic ash-rich sediments deposited within the Clayton Valley evaporative basin

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC PINK: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Macallan East Lithium drill program. The property is located in the Southeast portion of Clayton Valley, representing a sizeable region with minimal subsurface exploration for lithium or other salar minerals. Recently, nearby Scotch Creek's Macallan East project a limited and relatively shallow drill program by Sienna Resources has shown the presence of lithium rich claystones lying beneath gravel cover deposits.

Mr. Robert D. Marvin, Scotch Creek's Qualified Person, commented, "The results to date have been both encouraging and intriguing because we have discovered deeper lacustrine units not previously known to exist. Our first hole in the west central portion of the property bottomed in a pure magnesium-calcium carbonate lithology. This unit is noteworthy in that it contains volcanic ash interbeds, which confidently places this evaporative deposit into the regional lithium host of Esmeralda Formation. This new, fundamentally evaporite facies of the formation have not been previously documented elsewhere within the region.

Our recently completed second hole encountered ash-rich, lacustrine sediments below gravel cover, as we expected. The hole then passed through 100 feet of a cobble alluvial unit. Below this rounded cobble unit, the hole entered a second section of volcanic ash stratigraphy. This lower lacustrine unit is essentially 100% volcanic ash with local pebble gravel interbeds. At 1100 feet the borehole passed through a major fault zone and into Paleozoic age limestone, part of the basement rock sequence of the Clayton Valley."

The completion of the two deep core holes has allowed Scotch Creek to obtain a greater understanding of the lithologic and structural geology of the Southeast Clayton Bench. The Company believes the lower ash zone intersected in the second hole MCD-2 represents a previously unknown target sequence beneath the property. This section likely represents an older section of Clayton Valley's basin development containing deeper section of the prospective Esmeralda Formation.

The strong fault zone intersected near the bottom of MCD-2 may be the southern extension of the Angle Island Fault Zone. The Angle Island structure is an important internal fault within the Clayton Valley, which lies proximal to recently discovered lithium rich claystone deposits within the Clayton Valley to north of the property.

Scotch Creek is working to compile the data resulting from the completed holes as part of the necessary process to target additional drilling at the property.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

