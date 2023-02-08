OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Net loss attributable to the company was $38.6 million, or $(0.66) per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter compared to net loss attributable to the company of $9.6 million, or $(0.18) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Revenues for the quarter were $914.0 million compared with $802.3 million for the same period in the prior year. EBITDA was $5.7 million for the quarter compared to $30.3 million for the same period in 2021.

"Execution on our transformation plan hit an important milestone in recent weeks with the completion of our fifth MSC system," said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These deployments of MSC are an important step toward what we believe will be significant earnings contributions in future quarters from this technology. During the fourth quarter, we continued to experience a challenging ethanol margin environment that was impacted significantly late in the quarter by both rail delays and weather-related shutdowns, coupled with continued seasonally high corn basis. Utilization remained strong at 93% during the quarter and despite the challenging macro operating environment, we achieved a positive consolidated crush margin of $0.03 per gallon. We have begun to see the positive impact from Ultra-High Protein production and expanded oil yields, as they were strong contributors in a weak ethanol margin environment."

"Our strong protein ingredient sales program continues to accelerate," added Becker. "Our customer base continues to grow, and when combined with anticipated recurring customer sales, we have approximately 75% of our platform capacity already spoken for and have sold out most of the first half of the year. With five facilities now operational, we are able to serve our customers from multiple locations, demonstrating the unique capabilities of our platform. With our production volumes and the redundancy of our platform increasing, we are beginning to realize the opportunity to future proof our customers' animal feed diets to meet increasing consumer demand for healthier, low-carbon protein products. We have seen robust demand after demonstrating our ability to service customers with higher volumes. With our expanded reach, our products continue to be shipped to aqua, pet, poultry, swine, and dairy customers in North America, South America and Asia Pacific."

Construction is progressing at the first commercial clean sugar facility in Shenandoah, Iowa, deploying Fluid Quip Technologies' CST and laying the groundwork for a growing biocampus.

"We believe producing low-carbon dextrose to support the emerging bio-economy, in addition to traditional food and chemical users, is a game changing opportunity to maximize our production platform and unlock significant value for our shareholders as we attempt to disrupt a century old industry," said Becker. "Our CST system at Shenandoah is leading to substantive discussions with interested co-location partners and potential customers. We believe this opportunity is larger than all other value drivers and when combined with protein and oil, will help leave traditional ethanol volatility in the rear-view mirror."

"As we begin 2023, we finally see the inflection points in our transformation," concluded Becker. "The milestones achieved during 2022 leave us in firm position to continue executing on our vision to maximize value by expanding production of our protein ingredients and renewable corn oil, capturing the biogenic carbon dioxide, and converting a portion of starch into dextrose. All of these initiatives are on track and our confidence that we will achieve our 2024 and beyond transformation financial guidance outlined at the beginning of this journey continues to grow."

Full Year Highlights:

Plant modernization and upgrade programs completed, returning platform to full utilization rate capability

Achieved 60% protein concentration, as fed, at a trial at Green Plains Wood River in the second quarter using Fluid Quip Technologies' MSC system combined with biological solutions exclusive to Green Plains

Broke ground on MSC at turnkey solution partner Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, anticipated to be operational in early 2024

Commenced construction of first commercial deployment of Clean Sugar Technology at Green Plains Shenandoah, anticipated to be operational in late 2023

Announced aquafeed partnership with Riverence to expand trout and salmon feed production in Idaho

Expanded protein sales to customers in North America, South America and Asia Pacific across multiple species

Results of Operations

Green Plains ethanol production segment sold 225.2 million gallons of ethanol during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 200.5 million gallons for the same period in 2021. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $7.9 million, or $0.03 per gallon, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $41.0 million, or $0.20 per gallon, for the same period in 2021. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment's operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes renewable corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus intercompany storage, transportation, nonrecurring decommissioning costs, nonethanol operating activities and other fees, net of related expenses.

Consolidated revenues increased $111.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the same period in 2021, primarily due to higher average selling prices and higher volumes sold for ethanol, distillers grains and renewable corn oil.

Net loss increased $28.4 million and EBITDA decreased $24.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the same period the prior year, primarily due to lower ethanol crush margins. Interest expense decreased $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with the same period in 2021. Income tax expense was $4.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with income tax expense of $4.8 million for the same period in 2021.

Segment Information

The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following three operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, renewable corn oil, natural gas and other commodities and (3) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third-party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC. SEGMENT OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Var. 2022 2021 % Var. Revenues: Ethanol production $ 760,458 $ 586,024 29.8 % $ 3,070,192 $ 2,153,368 42.6 % Agribusiness and energy services 159,582 221,279 (27.9 ) 615,615 691,484 (11.0 ) Partnership 20,947 19,094 9.7 79,767 78,452 1.7 Intersegment eliminations (26,944 ) (24,078 ) 11.9 (102,725 ) (96,136 ) 6.9 $ 914,043 $ 802,319 13.9 % $ 3,662,849 $ 2,827,168 29.6 % Gross margin: Ethanol production $ 2,316 $ 29,776 (92.2 )% $ 1,826 $ 90,085 (98.0 )% Agribusiness and energy services 14,649 4,586 219.4 52,665 34,109 54.4 Partnership 20,947 19,094 9.7 79,767 78,452 1.7 Intersegment eliminations 1,800 2,574 (30.1 ) 3,580 (587 ) * $ 39,712 $ 56,030 (29.1 )% $ 137,838 $ 202,059 (31.8 )% Depreciation and amortization: Ethanol production $ 22,444 $ 20,314 10.5 % $ 81,545 $ 82,969 (1.7 )% Agribusiness and energy services 1,252 463 170.4 3,466 2,535 36.7 Partnership 1,178 966 21.9 4,093 3,737 9.5 Corporate activities 1,811 716 152.9 3,594 2,711 32.6 $ 26,685 $ 22,459 18.8 % $ 92,698 $ 91,952 0.8 % Operating income (loss): Ethanol production (1) $ (29,991 ) $ 2,973 *% $ (117,764 ) $ (27,996 ) *% Agribusiness and energy services 10,521 1,738 * 36,415 17,458 108.6 Partnership 11,793 11,468 2.8 47,699 48,672 (2.0 ) Intersegment eliminations 1,800 2,574 (30.1 ) 3,580 (587 ) * Corporate activities (2) (17,130 ) (10,950 ) 56.4 (68,878 ) (12,039 ) * $ (23,007 ) $ 7,803 *% $ (98,948 ) $ 25,508 *% Adjusted EBITDA: Ethanol production (1) $ (8,102 ) $ 23,317 (134.7 )% $ (8,619 ) $ 55,056 (115.7 )% Agribusiness and energy services 11,789 2,201 * 39,798 19,716 101.9 Partnership 13,154 12,617 4.3 52,429 53,109 (1.3 ) Intersegment eliminations 1,800 2,574 (30.1 ) 3,580 (587 ) * Corporate activities (2) (12,925 ) (10,445 ) 23.7 (60,478 ) (10,499 ) * EBITDA 5,716 30,264 (81.1 ) 26,710 116,795 (77.1 ) Other income (3) - - - (27,712 ) - * Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net - 1,644 * - (29,601 ) * Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 45 45 - 180 184 (2.2 ) $ 5,761 $ 31,953 (82.0 )% $ (822 ) $ 87,378 (100.9 )%

(1) Operating loss for ethanol production includes an inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment of $12.3 million for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. (2) Corporate activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a $1.6 million loss on sale of assets and a $29.6 million gain on sale of assets from the sale of the Ord, Nebraska, ethanol plant, respectively. (3) Other income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $27.7 million. * Percentage variances not considered meaningful

GREEN PLAINS INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Var. 2022 2021 % Var. Ethanol production Ethanol sold (gallons) 225,206 200,521 12.3 % 872,133 750,648 16.2 % Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons) 585 518 12.9 2,280 1,977 15.3 Renewable corn oil sold (pounds) 77,228 62,972 22.6 281,730 219,807 28.2 Corn consumed (bushels) 78,038 70,242 11.1 301,868 259,786 16.2 Agribusiness and energy services (1) Domestic ethanol sold (gallons) 259,287 200,196 29.5 948,971 820,638 15.6 Export ethanol sold (gallons) 15,786 61,245 (74.2 ) 137,835 173,391 (20.5 ) 275,073 261,441 5.2 1,086,806 994,029 9.3 Partnership Storage and throughput (gallons) 226,184 201,466 12.3 % 875,601 754,524 16.0 %

(1) Includes gallons from the ethanol production segment

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN (unaudited, in thousands except per gallon amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ per gallon produced) Ethanol production operating income (loss) (1) $ (29,991 ) $ 2,973 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.01 Depreciation and amortization 22,444 20,314 0.10 0.10 Total adjusted ethanol production (7,547 ) 23,287 (0.03 ) 0.11 Intercompany fees, net: Storage and logistics (partnership) 12,274 12,027 0.05 0.06 Marketing and agribusiness fees (2) (agribusiness and energy services) 3,123 5,722 0.01 0.03 Consolidated ethanol crush margin $ 7,850 $ 41,036 $ 0.03 $ 0.20

(1) Operating loss for ethanol production includes an inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment of $12.3 million for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 includes $2.9 million of income and $0.4 million of costs, respectively, for certain nonrecurring decommissioning costs and nonethanol operating activities.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, Green Plains had $500.3 million in total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, and $235.0 million available under a committed revolving credit facility, which is subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at December 31, 2022 was $634.8 million, including $137.7 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements and $58.6 million of non-recourse debt related to Green Plains Partners, net of debt issuance costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company's financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees, gains and losses related to the sale of assets, and other income associated with the USDA COVID-19 relief grant. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company's computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "will" and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include: competition in the industries in which Green Plains operates; commodity market risks, financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to closing and achieving anticipated results from acquisitions and disposals. Other factors can include risks associated with Green Plains' ability to realize higher margins anticipated from the company's high protein feed initiative or to achieve anticipated benefits from its plant upgrade and modernization program, disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, and other risks discussed in Green Plains' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 444,661 $ 426,220 Restricted cash 55,615 134,739 Marketable securities - 124,859 Accounts receivable, net 108,610 119,961 Income taxes receivable 1,286 911 Inventories 278,950 267,838 Other current assets 39,628 43,221 Total current assets 928,750 1,117,749 Property and equipment, net 1,029,327 893,517 Operating lease right-of-use assets 73,244 64,042 Other assets 91,810 84,447 Total assets $ 2,123,131 $ 2,159,755 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 234,301 $ 146,063 Accrued and other liabilities 44,443 56,980 Derivative financial instruments 47,941 43,244 Operating lease current liabilities 20,721 16,814 Short-term notes payable and other borrowings 137,678 173,418 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,838 35,285 Total current liabilities 486,922 471,804 Long-term debt 495,243 514,006 Operating lease long-term liabilities 55,515 49,795 Other liabilities 24,385 22,131 Total liabilities 1,062,065 1,057,736 Stockholders' equity Total Green Plains stockholders' equity 910,031 950,500 Noncontrolling interests 151,035 151,519 Total stockholders' equity 1,061,066 1,102,019 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,123,131 $ 2,159,755

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Var. 2022 2021 % Var. Revenues $ 914,043 $ 802,319 13.9 % $ 3,662,849 $ 2,827,168 29.6 % Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below) 874,331 746,289 17.2 3,525,011 2,625,109 34.3 Operations and maintenance expenses 7,146 5,908 21.0 25,158 23,061 9.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,888 18,216 58.6 118,930 91,139 30.5 Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net - 1,644 * - (29,601 ) * Depreciation and amortization expenses 26,685 22,459 18.8 92,698 91,952 0.8 Total costs and expenses 937,050 794,516 17.9 3,761,797 2,801,660 34.3 Operating income (loss) (23,007 ) 7,803 * (98,948 ) 25,508 * Other income (expense) Interest income 2,637 79 * 5,277 575 * Interest expense (6,460 ) (6,919 ) (6.6 ) (32,642 ) (67,144 ) (51.4 ) Other, net (782 ) (260 ) 200.8 27,612 (1,940 ) * Total other income (expense) (4,605 ) (7,100 ) (35.1 ) 247 (68,509 ) (100.4 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and income from equity method investees (27,612 ) 703 * (98,701 ) (43,001 ) 129.5 Income tax expense (4,893 ) (4,759 ) 2.8 (4,747 ) (1,845 ) 157.3 Income from equity method investees, net of income taxes 183 183 - 71 700 (89.9 ) Net loss (32,322 ) (3,873 ) * (103,377 ) (44,146 ) 134.2 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,294 5,695 10.5 23,841 21,846 9.1 Net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (38,616 ) $ (9,568 ) *% $ (127,218 ) $ (65,992 ) 92.8 % Earnings per share Net loss attributable to Green Plains - basic and diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (2.29 ) $ (1.41 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 58,482 52,800 55,541 46,652

* Percentage variances not considered meaningful

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (103,377 ) $ (44,146 ) Noncash operating adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 92,698 91,952 Gain on sale of assets, net - (29,601 ) Inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment 12,323 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 419 32,645 Other 17,260 18,083 Net change in working capital 50,386 (64,687 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 69,709 4,246 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (212,366 ) (187,195 ) Purchases of marketable securities - (124,859 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 124,523 - Proceeds from the sale of assets, net - 87,217 Other investing activities (17,409 ) (11,448 ) Net cash used in investing activities (105,252 ) (236,285 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds - long term debt 43,249 179,001 Net proceeds - short-term borrowings (35,099 ) 27,907 Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 355,978 Other (33,290 ) (44,698 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (25,140 ) 518,188 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (60,683 ) 286,149 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 560,959 274,810 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 500,276 $ 560,959 Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 444,661 $ 426,220 Restricted cash 55,615 134,739 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 500,276 $ 560,959

GREEN PLAINS INC. RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (32,322 ) $ (3,873 ) $ (103,377 ) $ (44,146 ) Interest expense (1) 6,460 6,919 32,642 67,144 Income tax expense 4,893 4,759 4,747 1,845 Depreciation and amortization (2) 26,685 22,459 92,698 91,952 EBITDA 5,716 30,264 26,710 116,795 Other income (3) - - (27,712 ) - Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net - 1,644 - (29,601 ) Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 45 45 180 184 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,761 $ 31,953 $ (822 ) $ 87,378

(1) Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes a loss upon extinguishment of convertible notes of $22.1 million and a loss on settlement of convertible notes of $9.5 million. (2) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs. (3) Other income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $27.7 million.

