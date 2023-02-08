Per Heggenes, CEO, IKEA Foundation urges others to join efforts to provide relief support to people impacted by the devastating earthquakes

The donation will go to Médecins Sans Frontières' (MSF) emergency fund to provide life saving care where medical needs are the greatest. This will support the delivery of essential aid, including medical assistance, psychological support and healthcare services to those most impacted by the devastating earthquake.

The IKEA Foundation is also speaking with other partners who are operating in the region. These partners are coordinating with Turkish authorities to understand further needs and opportunities to provide additional assistance. This includes discussions with Better Shelter, looking at ways to provide modular temporary housing units in Türkiye and Syria.

Per Heggenes, CEO of the IKEA Foundation, said: "We are deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of life in Türkiye and northern Syria following Monday's earthquakes and especially by the impact on children and their families. Our hearts and thoughts go out to all those who are affected. I call on the world's governments, businesses, and philanthropies to join us in the relief support for Türkiye and northern Syria."

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has so far left at least 7,800 people dead and caused widespread destruction, leaving millions of people wounded and without access to basic healthcare or shelter. Health facilities in the region are facing immense pressure and have limited staff and supplies. Many hospitals are experiencing acute shortages because of high demand to meet the needs of many patients. The situation is particularly acute in northern Syria, where more than 4 million people were already relying on humanitarian assistance.

Stephen Cornish Director General Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Operational Center Geneva, said"We are shocked and saddened by the impact of this disaster. Health facilities are impacted and overwhelmed. Medical personnel in Türkiye and northern Syria are working round the clock to respond to the huge numbers of wounded arriving at facilities. We are deeply thankful to the IKEA Foundation for increasing their donation with an additional €10 million grant to our emergency fund.

About the IKEA Foundation

The IKEA Foundation is a strategic philanthropy that focuses its grant making efforts on tackling the two biggest threats to children's futures: poverty and climate change. It currently grants more than €200 million per year to help improve family incomes and quality of life while protecting the planet from climate change. Since 2009, the IKEA Foundation has granted more than €1.5 billion to create a better future for children and their families. In 2021 the Foundation decided to make an additional €1 billion available over the next five years to accelerate the reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions. Learn more at: www.ikeafoundation.org

About Médecins Sans Frontières

Founded in 1971, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international, independent medical humanitarian organization, working in more than 70 countries. MSF provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare. Learn more at www.msf.org

