INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: 37th Edition of International Powder & Bulks Solids Conference & Exhibition Announces Open Registration

The expo will feature new and interactive programs for the first time this year, designed to give industry leaders and newcomers a holistic learning experience.

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Registration for the International Powder & Bulks Solids Conference & Exhibition (iPBS) now is open for all attendees and press. The show, which is the largest event in the Western Hemisphere for professionals in the dry processing and bulk solids handling industry, will take place April 25-27 and returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

This year's three-day expo will feature brand new interactive experiences where attendees can learn about the latest trends and innovations within the powder and bulks solids industry. The 37th edition of the event will feature exhibitors and exclusive educational sessions covering topics in food and beverage, agriculture, sanitary design, additive manufacturing, plant-based food manufacturing and Industry 4.0.

"We want our guests to not only see what the 2023 iPBS show has to offer, but for them to apply what they've learned through quality meetings and experiences with the industry's leading experts," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director. "We now have brand new networking and leadership programs to aid everyone in the industry, from newcomers to veterans. The educational content available is more interactive and hands on than ever before."

Bulk solids, powders and granulates are handled in nearly every industry across the globe, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and chemicals. The global powder coatings market size is expected to grow to $24.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%, with an emphasis on more environmentally friendly practices.

Exhibitors such as Bunting, Coperion K-Tron, Dedert Corp., Eriez, Fike Corp., HAF Equipment, Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, IEP Technologies, Jenike & Johanson, Key International Inc., Lorenz Conveying Products Corp., National Bulk Equipment Inc., Piab USA, REMBE Inc., Russell Finex Inc., Schenck Process LLC and Vac-U-Max to discuss and display the industry's latest trends. Robert Bunting, the CEO of Bunting, will give an exclusive presentation at Center Stage on how he's using these dynamic trends within his organization.

Registrants who want more in-depth insights on the powder and bulks solids trade can optimize Granular Guides, a mentorship program starting this year is designed to match industry leaders with those new to the powder and bulks solids space. Currently, there is a two-to-one mentor-mentee relationship, allowing intimate time with seasoned experts on all things powder and bulks solids.

Guests can also "Ask the Experts," where attendees can approach experts on the show floor to talk about current challenges and get advice on what those solutions can be. These experienced leaders then will take registrants out on the show floor to use exhibiting booths as examples, making the show more interactive than ever.

All Access and two-day conference pass delegates and VIPS are invited to Revolution Brewery for an exclusive tour on Wednesday, April 26, where guests can see the inner workings of the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois. The technical tour applies many in-conference learnings from the expo to the mechanics of how the brewery is run for a unique perspective. Afterward, there will be a reception with complimentary Revolution beer samplings, wine and hors d'oeuvres.

For the first time in iPBS history, registrants can use the Smart Events platform to exclusively network pre-event and post-show with attending guests, brands, exhibitors and press. With the platform, planning the Powder Show experience ahead allows registrants to add sessions to their agenda, the opportunity to schedule meetings, connect through direct message, and research suppliers and vendors who will be onsite.

To register for the Powder Show, please visit www.powderandbulkshow.com. For those who have already registered and plan on attending, stay up to date through the Smart Event platform to plan and meet with more than 350 exhibitors, attend more than 30 conference sessions and network with more than 3,000 attendees.

About Informa Markets - Engineering:

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3 million name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com, and keep up to date with the latest Informa Markets engineering news on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Douglas

Informa Markets Engineering

pr.ime@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738452/37th-Edition-of-International-Powder-Bulks-Solids-Conference-Exhibition-Announces-Open-Registration