Capital.com Announces Agreement to Onboard Clients of OvalX

Strategic agreement will enable OvalX clients to benefit from Capital.com's products and services; accelerate Capital.com's growth in the UK and EU

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / High-growth trading platform Capital.com , today announced it has entered an agreement with Monecor (London) Limited and Oval Money (Europe) Ltd (OvalX). Under the terms of the agreement, OvalX will offer some of its existing retail and professional clients the opportunity to transfer their accounts to Capital.com. This will ensure continuity of service for OvalX clients and allow them to continue trading, without disruption.

Peter Hetherington, Group Chief Executive Officer, Capital.com, said:

"OvalX, which began life 20 years ago as TradIndex and then ETX Capital, has a long and reputable track record in the UK financial spread-betting and CFD industry. This agreement is an important step towards continuing that legacy. Both our companies share the same unwavering commitment to provide our clients with great customer service, a seamless user experience and ample educational resources on a secure trading platform. We are excited to welcome consenting OvalX clients to Capital.com and look forward to supporting them in their trading journeys."

Luca Merolla, Chief Executive Officer, OvalX, said:

"OvalX, previously ETX Capital, has been at the heart of the UK financial spread-betting and CFD industry for many years. We believe that our legacy is in safe hands with Capital.com who are perfectly placed to look after the smooth transfer of clients over the coming weeks. Capital.com's focus on customer service, education, and product development makes them a great fit for our active trader clients"

In addition to ensuring continuity of service for consenting clients of OvalX, this agreement marks Capital.com's commitment to continue to evolve, scale and grow its business in the UK and EU. To support this initiative and further drive the UK business, Capital.com has recently appointed Niamh Byrne as Head of UK and Ireland.

Niamh Byrne, Head of UK and Ireland, Capital.com, said:

"I am thrilled to be joining a great team at Capital.com. The UK and EU are strategically important markets for Capital.com. With this agreement, we will be in a good position to further broaden our portfolio of products and accelerate our development. We are committed to building a best-in-class CFD and spread-betting business to meet the exacting needs of our new and existing clients."

Niamh has more than 13 years of industry experience within the UK financial services sector. She has held a number of client management roles over the course of her career and was most recently Head of Global [B2B2C] Sales at IG. As Head of UK and Ireland at Capital.com Niamh will be responsible for building strong client relationships and driving overall strategy to ensure optimal client satisfaction and growth.

Notes to Editors

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a high-growth fintech company empowering people to participate in financial markets through simple and innovative online trading platforms. Its intuitive award-winning platform, available on web and app, enables investors to trade thousands of world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is fitted with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one 'Investmate' app delivers financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their trading journey.

Capital.com has a global network with offices located in Cyprus, UK and Australia. In 2022, the platform reported 83% per cent growth in user accounts, making it one of Europe's fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 7 million registered users.

Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

About OvalX

OvalX (previously ETX Capital) is an online trading platform managed by Monecor (London) Ltd with award-winning technology and education that provides financial derivatives trading across FX, Indices, Commodities and Shares. It is regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under licence number 124721 and in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number 096/08.

