Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Directorate Change

Strategic Equity Capital plc

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:8 February 2023

Appointment of new Directors

The Board is pleased to announce the appointments of Brigid Sutcliffe and Howard Williams as non-executive Directors of the Company with effect from 8 February 2023.

After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1983 and gaining an MBA in 1987, Brigid Sutcliffe spent thirty years working in investment banking and as a strategic change management consultant, advising companies across a wide range of sectors. She has been a non-executive director for a variety of organisations in the public, private and third sectors over the past eighteen years, including science and technology research, technical business services, higher education and social housing. Brigid is also a non-executive Director and Audit Chair of Troy Income & Growth Trust plc.

Howard Williams has forty years of fund management experience and was, until October 2017, Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Global Equity Team at JPMorgan Asset Management. Prior to joining JPMorgan Asset Management in 1994, he held a number of senior positions at Shell Pensions and Kleinwort Benson Asset Management. He started his career at James Capel & Co. He is also a non-executive director of Schroders Unit Trust Limited, a non-executive director of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC and of LifeSight Limited.

There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

It is the Board's intention that Brigid Sutcliffe take over the role of Audit Committee Chair after Jo Dixon retires at the Company's AGM in November.

William Barlow, Chairman, commented "We are delighted that Brigid and Howard have agreed to join the Board and we look forward to benefitting from their extensive experience and knowledge."

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Company Secretary)

Tel: 0131 378 0500