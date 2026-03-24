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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Directorate change

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Directorate Changes

As previously announced, William Barlow, the Chair of the Company, will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, expected to be held in November 2026.

The Board would like to take the opportunity to thank William for his long-term leadership and will miss his valued contribution.

The Board is pleased to announce that Howard Williams, currently a non-executive director of the Company, will succeed William as Chair of the Company at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Contacts for enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Company Secretary)

Steven Davidson

+44 (0)131 378 0500

Panmure Liberum Limited (Corporate Broker)

Chris Clarke / Darren Vickers

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.