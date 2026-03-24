Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Directorate Changes

As previously announced, William Barlow, the Chair of the Company, will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, expected to be held in November 2026.

The Board would like to take the opportunity to thank William for his long-term leadership and will miss his valued contribution.

The Board is pleased to announce that Howard Williams, currently a non-executive director of the Company, will succeed William as Chair of the Company at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

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