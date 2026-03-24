Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Directorate change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company")
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Directorate Changes
As previously announced, William Barlow, the Chair of the Company, will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, expected to be held in November 2026.
The Board would like to take the opportunity to thank William for his long-term leadership and will miss his valued contribution.
The Board is pleased to announce that Howard Williams, currently a non-executive director of the Company, will succeed William as Chair of the Company at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.
Contacts for enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited (Company Secretary)
Steven Davidson
+44 (0)131 378 0500
Panmure Liberum Limited (Corporate Broker)
Chris Clarke / Darren Vickers
+44 (0)20 3100 2222